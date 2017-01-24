Javi Marroquin Cheating Rumors: ‘Please Don’t Have Sympathy For Me’

Javi Marroquin came home from his deployment on the previous episode of Teen Mom 2 and his son, Lincoln, and his step-son Isaac were both thrilled to see him return home. His estranged wife Kailyn Lowry gave him a hug upon his return, but it was clear to see that their marriage had completely crumbled while he was gone. And as their marital problems are playing out on television, fans are now reaching out to Javi and they are feeling bad for the way Lowry is treating him. On last week’s episode of Teen Mom, Marroquin asked her if he could take the car seats for the children so he could bring them with him, but she shut him down completely. And on this week’s episode, many people reached out to him because they felt bad for him over how she treated him. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that people should not feel bad for him over how Kailyn is treating him. Marroquin reveals that it takes two to make a marriage work and he may have been at fault for some of it. Of course, both Javi and Kailyn have been subject to cheating rumors, as Kailyn seems to think that he cheated on her, and he believes that she cheated on him while he was deployed. #TeenMom2 star Javi Marroquin asked fans to stop hating on his ex-wife Kail Lowry -See what else he revealed: https://t.co/XXrDc25nIq pic.twitter.com/ToHEK7I5ie — Teen Mom Book (@TeenMomBook) January 24, 2017 “I’m good y’all I promise. Please don’t have sympathy for me. It takes 2 people to not make a marriage work. It is what it is,” Javi Marroquin tweeted last night as Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV, to which people had plenty of things to say and all in support of Marroquin. “No reason for her to be so rude though. You just got back from deployment!” one person wrote, while others replied with, “yeah but it takes TWO to be mature and [civil] for the kids. You’re the more mature one, she loves to make a scene..,” “the way she talked to you was disrespectful in so many ways. I’m embarrassed for her #TeenMom2,” “I think ppl are most upset by how you are talked to and how badly you are treated. You’re such a good person. Undeserving,” and “It doesn’t make the things that she does okay though, verbal abuse is still abuse. Kail out of all people should know that.” Lowry has previously revealed that she didn’t want to say or do anything to hurt her ex-husband, but it sounds like it is painful for them both to relive the past. And while Teen Mom 2 was airing on MTV, Javi Marroquin hinted that he should have probably just gone to bed. Many people thought that Lowry was out of line. She was somewhat silent while the episode was airing, and when someone asked her if she had a heart, she said she had an icebox where her heart used to be. Clearly, she doesn’t want to talk about Javi. #Buzz Heartbreak For Isaac! Javi Marroquin Tells All On Breaking Divorce News To Stepson https://t.co/5b6rMBRHVc via #Globalbuzzlive pic.twitter.com/nLHGgYvDQc — Zianur Zoe (@50cent_original) January 17, 2017 “I should’ve went to bed. Focus on the future don’t dwell on the past. Keep moving forward. For everyone,” Javi Marroquin later tweeted, hinting that he should have skipped out on the episode and just gone to bed, as he had no interest in saying something mean about his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, to which people replied with, “This is hard to watch. Good job smiling through all of her bullshit & putting the kids first!” and “You’re doing a great job as a dad and are always respectful and mature. Don’t let others bring you down.” What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s tweet about not having sympathy for him? Do you think Lowry treated him horribly during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2? [Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]