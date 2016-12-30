Jenelle Evans Spends Quality Time With Her Kids On Winter Vacation As She Prepares For Birth Of Third Baby

MTV star Jenelle Evans is making the most of her time with her family before she welcomes her third child. The 25-year-old mother took her kids skiing and snow tubing as she shared photos to Instagram this week. Evans shared an image featuring her boyfriend David Eason and his daughter, and her two sons Jace and Kaiser. She captioned the image saying the family found their own Winter Wonderland as they enjoyed the vacation. Jenelle’s family photos come the same day she tweeted that it’s officially the 30 day countdown to her baby daughter’s arrival. Found our own Winter Wonderland ????☀️ A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:32pm PST The International Business Times reported on Jenelle’s pregnancy as she gets closer to her January 28 due date. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to social media to give a little update on her pregnancy, telling fans that she will be meeting her baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, “fairly soon.” Despite being very pregnant, Jenelle still managed to get some quality time in with her sons and boyfriend as they hit the slopes. The Teen Mom 2 star announced over the summer that she and David were expecting a daughter together as they said they couldn’t be happier. She may have baby fever, but the mother-of-two seems to be enjoying her time with Jace and Kaiser before her little Ensley arrives. She shared an image of two-year-old Kaiser bundled up and ready to ski on Wednesday, saying it’s never too early to learn. “Never too young to learn something new.” Never too young to learn something new. ???????? #Skiing #2YearsOld #Cutie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:01pm PST Fans seemed to agree with Evans as they commented on the cute photo of her little boy. “Oh my gosh those little skis! They are so cute!” Jenelle also shared a couple videos of her boys skiing, including one of Jace enjoying the “bigger” slopes. She tells fans she’s a proud mom as she watched her eldest son ski down the hill. “Didn’t lock in the ski boots all the way, but he’s loving the bigger slopes now! such a proud momma!” In another video, David is seen helping Kaiser ski as he stands behind the toddler. While the little boy still needs to get the hang of skiing, Jenelle said she’s proud of him for even trying. “I’m so proud of him for even trying!!!” She also posted a photo of Jace with David’s daughter as they two children sit in tubes while wearing bright orange beanies. A snowflake is winter’s butterfly. ❄️???? #TubingFun A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 28, 2016 at 1:05pm PST Eason has yet to post any photos from the family’s ski trip, but did take to Instagram on Christmas to share a baby bump photo of him and Jenelle. The couple sits on the floor in front of the tree as David rests his hands on Jenelle’s pregnant belly. They’re seen kissing as David captioned the loving image with “the gift of love!” While the two seem to be happy and drama free considering Jenelle’s past history with men, news of an engagement is just a rumor at the moment. OK! magazine said Jenelle hinted at an engagement back in April when she shared David had gifted her a large diamond ring. “Woah, is Jenelle Evans about to be a bride? The Teen Mom 2 star speculated on Instagram that she received a mega big diamond ring from her longtime boyfriend, David Eason!” However, it seems the couple is focusing on their children — they collectively have four — as they prepare for the birth of their daughter. While Jenelle has had her ups and downs with past relationships, she and David seem to be making things run smooth as they continue to keep a relatively low profile. Fans seem to like they together as well as they leave comments on the Instagram images. “Love you both together!!!!” Stay tuned for more baby updates as Jenelle and David prepare for the arrival of Ensley! [Featured Image by MaxTopchij/Thinkstock Photos]

