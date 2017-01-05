Jenelle Evans Wins Court Battle Against Nathan Griffith, 'Teen Mom 2' Star Ordered Supervised Visits With Kaiser

Jenelle Evans has spent a lot of time in court over the years. From custody battles to drug charges, she is one of the most troubled Teen Mom franchise stars. Over the last year, Evans has worked hard to clean up her act and get her life back on track. She met a new man, David Eason, and the two are expecting their first child in just a few weeks. Things seem to be going well for Jenelle in all aspects of her life, which is a nice change for the young mom. Yesterday, Jenelle Evans was in court regarding custody issues with Nathan Griffith. Last May, the two had come to an agreement about custody and visitation regarding Kaiser. Evans was more than reasonable with her ex-boyfriend after a few months of non-stop arguing. As 2016 progressed, Griffith’s behavior reportedly went downhill. He was arrested for domestic violence back in December and also was caught with an open alcohol container in a car. According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans won the court battle yesterday because Griffith is now only allowed to see Kaiser under the supervision of his mother. This is the face I wake up to every morning. ???? #LittleStud A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:51am PST Teen Mom 2 is currently airing, and because it is filmed way ahead of when it actually airs, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith’s initial custody agreement is likely to be shown. She has been working hard to get her eldest son, Jace, back from her mother. The last year has been spent working on her life and getting things put into place so she can raise all of her children together. Evans’ mom is also getting along with her new boyfriend, David Eason. Initially, it was rocky, but things have worked out between him and Barbara. With custody of Kaiser handled, things can move forward as she prepares to give birth to her third child and only daughter. Nathan Griffith has reportedly been on a downward spiral since his split with Jenelle Evans in 2015. The two were engaged to be married, but in August of 2015, things just went downhill. He moved out and brought his then-girlfriend, Jessica Henry, with him to remove his stuff from Evans’ home. Chaos ensued, and Jenelle was arrested and charged with domestic violence for throwing a glass at Henry. The case went to court and Evans was found not guilty. After that, Griffith’s drinking allegedly became an even bigger problem. Rumors indicate he was hoping to win custody of Kaiser if Evans was convicted, and when that didn’t happen, he lost it. The entire situation surrounding Kaiser with Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith has been up and down since they split. She has been raising him with the help of David Eason, and that has gone surprisingly well. Fans criticized Evans for getting into a relationship so soon after her split from Griffith and moving him in just weeks after they hooked up. Much to their surprise, things have been really great between them. Eason seems to be the best fit for Evans, who has picked some terrible men in the past. From a quickie marriage to several on-again-off-again boyfriends, things haven’t always been good for Jenelle in the love department. Found our own Winter Wonderland ????☀️ A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:32pm PST Now that Jenelle Evans has settled the custody dispute with Nathan Griffith, she can go back to preparing for the birth of her daughter. The next few weeks could bring the baby at any point, and with all of the stress she has been under, an early arrival isn’t out of the question. Things haven’t always been easy for Jenelle Evans, between choices she’s made and circumstances she has put herself in, but this time, it looks like the Teen Mom 2 star may just surprise her critics and succeed. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

