Jennifer Lawrence ‘Soaked Up’ New Year With Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Despite Age Gap As ‘Passengers’ Co-Star Chris Pratt Slept

Jennifer Lawrence once declared that she had been single for so long that her hymen had grown back. But it looks like her luck turned right before she rang in the new year! Oscar winner was seen continuing the rumored relationship with Darren Aronofsky in New York on new year’s eve and looking quite comfortable together. Despite their 21-year age difference, JLaw and Darren have been steadily dating each other since October. “On New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky soaked up the last of 2016 with a date in Central Park,” reports Popsugar. “Jennifer had her little pup Pippi wrapped in her coat as she walked alongside Darren, who brought along a lollipop to enjoy. Despite the fact that the couple reportedly began dating in October 2016, we’ve barely caught a glimpse of the two together outside of a romantic, PDA-filled date at the beginning of November. With their romance still afloat at the start of 2017, perhaps we’ll see more sweet moments in months to come.” Jennifer Lawrence addresses those Darren Aronofsky romance rumors in the most https://t.co/16ylIPNs85 way: https://t.co/qDVfmZdWpG pic.twitter.com/DHP4SMW777 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 20, 2016 Chris Pratt, her Passengers co-star, also had a pretty chill new year’s eve – so chill that he and his wife retreated to bed long before the world rang in the new year. The comical actor uploaded a video on Instagram, showing his wife Anna Faris fast asleep in his arms as he wished his fans a happy new year. May this new year bring you everything you wished and hope— WHAT!? You already broke your resolution!? Jeez man!! It’s been 4 minutes. Guys. Cmon!!! A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:15am PST Some of the other guys that the 26-year-old actress has dated are Chris Martin of Coldplay fame, and Nicholas Hoult, whom she met on the set of X-Men. Director Darren Aronofsky is the oldest of them all, eight years older than Chris, who, like Darren, already have kids with his former wife. The 47-year-old director also has been in numerous relationships, including one with Rachel Weisz, with whom he has an 11-year-old son. But that does not seem to put any damper on how Jennifer sees her boyfriend. Considering that she has had a crazy busy schedule ever since winning her first Oscar, he may be one of the few men left on earth that understands her commitment to movies. “I am so booked up for the next few years that there is no time,” she confessed to Mirror UK. With the premiere of Passengers, JLaw has been thrust yet again into the world of celebrity gossip. Despite the fact that the public loves her, she has been very protective of her privacy, including her love life. When an interviewer from Elle asked her about her romantic relationships, she kept mum but when it came time to explain the ring on her fourth finger, she readily jumped into her famous humor. “I have fat fingers so the only two fingers I can wear rings on are my ring fingers,” she said. “Do it doesn’t matter what kind of ring I put on this, every time I wear a ring I’m engaged.” Seeing how Darren has already gone through two marriages, he will probably think long and hard before he puts a ring on her finger. While the Passengers star will not open up about her relationship with her boyfriend, she has been praising him for all the groundbreaking work he has done in Hollywood. “Jennifer Lawrence isn’t afraid to mix business and pleasure,” reports People. “The Oscar winner is on practically every director’s wish list, but she was so excited to work with now-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky that she took a role in his upcoming horror movie, Mother, before its script was even completed.” She even called him a “visionary” during an interview when she talked about her future film projects. Do you think Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky will last well into 2017? Or do you think their busy schedules will pull them apart? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]

