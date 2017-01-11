Jennifer Lawrence's Admiration For Jodie Foster, Spotted Sharing Another Lollipop With Darren Aronofsky On Dog-Walking Date

Jennifer Lawrence, born Jennifer Shrader Lawrence in August 1990 in Kentucky, is probably most recognized as the actress who played Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series. Earlier, she played a significant role in The Bill Engvall Show, a popular sitcom, and featured in movies like Garden Party, Winter’s Bone, Beaver, and X-Men: First Class. Lawrence’s breakthrough came when she played the role of a poor teenager in Winter’s Bone; however, she worried about her new-found popularity and feared she might not be able to handle the fame. Fortunately, her fears were soon allayed when she was given the opportunity to work under the direction of Jodie Foster when she featured in Beaver. In 2016, the actress attended the British Academy’s Britannia Awards ceremony where Jodie Foster was awarded the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in films. According to People magazine, Lawrence credited Jodie Foster with providing much-needed courage and motivation to succeed in the movie industry. “I was new to the industry and was scared of fame turning me into a weirdo. But when I would watch Jodie – the smart, solid, rational person who treated everyone around her with complete respect I knew there was hope.” @j_lawperfection: ‘NEW portrait of Jennifer Lawrence & Jodie Foster at the Brit… pic.twitter.com/9DXbvt6fR9, see more https://t.co/EniEUx8UFR — Jodie Foster News (@TT_JodieFoster) November 7, 2016 The movie Beaver is about a depressed businessman who seeks motivation by communicating through a beaver hand-puppet. Lawrence believes that only a seasoned director like Jodie Foster could successfully direct a movie in which a hand-puppet plays a key role. Even though Beaver did not do very well at the box-office, Jennifer Lawrence remarked that even Stanley Kubrick would not have thought about directing a movie like Beaver. On a personal front, Jennifer Lawrence is rumored to be in a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, and the couple seems to have a penchant for sharing lollipops. The pair were first spotted sharing a lollipop while walking together in New York City in November, 2016, and according to E!, an inside source revealed that Lawrence and her date were interacting with each other as if they were more than just friends. “They were laughing and smiling while walking with her dog and definitely look[ed] like a couple.” Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky go for New Year’s Eve stroll https://t.co/vSFhud3QLG pic.twitter.com/ByBDojbq00 — People Magazine (@people) January 3, 2017 Now, a new E! article reports that Jennifer Lawrence has again been spotted sharing a lollipop with her boyfriend. Once again, the Hunger Games star and Aronofsky, who is 21-years her senior, shared a lollipop while walking Lawrence’s dog Pippi in New York City. Even though the couple hasn’t officially confirmed their relationship, speculations are rife that love might be blossoming. Currently, they’ve been seen socializing in public as well is going out on casual dates. Celebuzz reports that rumors regarding the couple’s romance surfaced when they were spotted together in a café. The pair met while Jennifer Lawrence working under Aronofsky’s direction on the upcoming film Mother, and since that time the two have often been seen socializing. The director has worked on cutting-edge movies like Black Swan, and inside sources reveal that Jennifer Lawrence and Aronofsky are made for each other because their personalities are so similar. Jennifer Lawrence had been romantically involved with Chris Martin, the Coldplay band member; however, she reportedly broke up with him because he was not committed to their relationship. Earlier, Martin had revealed that he was completely focused on following his professional career. According to E!, inside sources reveal that Jennifer Lawrence’s new beau is very similar to Lawrence and is not keen on hogging the spotlight. Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Step Out Over The… https://t.co/yADMB7zMtb #TVNews #SIGHting #LoveLine #HungerGames #JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/p1olHDEdXt — JUSTINISBAE (@__JUSTINISBAE__) January 3, 2017 “With Darren, it will probably be different. He does not attract attention like Chris does. He does not seem like a person who enjoys being a celebrity. Jennifer is the same.” As Jennifer Lawrence has not yet confirmed their romance, it’s still too early make a judgment about their relationship, and the media will have to wait for confirmation that she really has moved on after her breakup with Chris Martin. Before dating Chris Martin, Lawrence was in a relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult. Aronofsky has a ten-year-old son with his ex-partner, Rachel Weisz. [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]

