Jennifer Lopez Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At The People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez might be all the way up there as far as her career and celebrity status are concerned but she recently became the victim of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the People’s Choice Awards. Jennifer Lopez showed up in style at the People’s Choice Awards which was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. She looked ravishing in her black mermaid dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The dress chest area of the dress was stylishly adorned with shiny beads and she pulled off the look quite nicely. JLo’s dress let her down While Lopez looked like a million dollars, her moment of glamor turned into an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction after the cameras noticed that it had a huge tear right at the seam of her left shoulder. The 47-year-old had obviously noticed the tear at some point but she handled it like a champ and continued strutting her stuff on the red carpet. Judging by the looks of it, the dress most likely got the tear due to too much pressure on the fabric because it was a tight fit. Red Carpet: #JenniferLopez arrives to the 2017 #PCA’s. pic.twitter.com/LTF1ZZP6JS — B. Scott (@lovebscott) January 19, 2017 Aside from the wardrobe malfunction, the dress was a masterpiece Jennifer’s dress initially captured the attention of many and not because of the wardrobe malfunction but because of how elegant she looked. The Latina artist oozed style and glamor as she walked the red carpet. She had even tied her hair into a masterpiece of a ponytail so that it would not hide the highlights in the dress. The ponytail, in turn, allowed her beautiful face to pop and her facial features epitomized her beauty. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Lopez accessorized her stylish dress with an expensive Salvatore Ferragamo clutch that also had glitter on it so that it matched the embellishments on the dress. She also rocked gold and diamond jewelry from celestial H. Stern noble worth about $60,000. The highlight of JLo’s day was the fact that she scooped an award for the Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress courtesy of her role in the hit TV show Shades Of Blue. The 47-year-old took the win for the category despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Sophia Bush, Pauley Perrette, Mariska Hargitay, and Lucy Liu who were also nominees for the same category. It was also a significant moment for Lopez because it was the first time she scooped the award despite being nominated about six times for the award. “My heart is beating fast. I want to say thank you to the people! Gracias! Oh my god, I love you! I’m shaking a little bit, I didn’t expect this. I’m so lucky to be playing such a strong female character as Harlee every week on Shades of Blue,” Jennifer stated during her acceptance speech. Queen @Jlo at the #pca2017 she won for “Favorite crime Tv actress” Congrats ! #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/duoClmq4ZU — Jennifer Lopez Fans (@jlomovies) January 19, 2017 Jennifer further added that getting to be a producer and an actress has always been a passion project for her. She expressed gratitude to her fans and also gave credit to NBC studios and her fellow co-stars for the show. Of course, she did not forget to post one of the photos of herself in the beautiful dress while looking glamorous. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] “Who me?? Lol… thank you 2 the fans! I appreciate U all so much!! #PCA2017 #shadesofblue #gratefuleveryday,” Lopez captioned the photo. Contrary to most people’s expectations, Jennifer did not mention Drake in her speech. There have been rumors that the two have been dating. Other than that, it turned out to be quite a successful evening for the star. Lopez was not about to let anything ruin the evening for her, not even the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that she suffered on the red carpet following the tear on her dress. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]