Jessa Duggar Not Having Twins, Instead Fills Instagram With Baby Seewald And Not ‘Counting On’ Season 3, Jill, Jinger, Joy-Anna Or Jana

Jessa Duggar is not having twins, despite the newest update on Counting On season 3. Like all reality stars, who keep an active Instagram account, the Duggars are having a hard time balancing what goes on in real life and how things get portrayed for their TLC show. She confirmed that she is just having one baby on Instagram, weeks before Counting On season 3 came out and it seems like there is a delay in news coverage on her second pregnancy. Part of Counting On season 3 covers the story of pregnant Jessa, who is expecting her second baby. Her first born, Spurgeon Seewald, has been growing steadily and she painstakingly tracked his life and growth through her Instagram updates. She even showed off how his hair is now thick and long enough to style it in different ways! Haha! ???? So we tried out some new hairstyles after bath time… he was rockin’ the man bun! ???????? (And no, he didn’t get a haircut. Holding off on that for a while longer still! ❤❤) #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:32am PST While most of Jessa and her husband Ben’s attention is on their baby boy Spurgy, they are also just waiting for the day that she will go into labor for their second child. Despite the latest episode of Counting On, which showed that her older sister Jill hints at the possibility of having twins, it has been confirmed that the 24-year-old mother is pregnant with just one. She revealed an ultrasound of her baby bump last year, which clearly showed that Jill Duggar’s prediction of twins is wrong. Throwback to our week 20 ultrasound! Can’t believe we’re already #32weeks now! ???? #BabySeewald2 will be here before we know it! ???? A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PST Jessa has been so preoccupied with her own little family that she now rarely posts about her sisters, Jill, Jinger, Joy-Anna and Jana, with whom she was so tight with when she was growing up. During the new episode though, Jessa and Ben pitched ideas about the gender of their second baby and it sounds like they had strong feelings. “‘Ben and I both feel like it’s a boy,” she said according to Daily Mail. “I don’t know why. From the moment we found out we were expecting, we both took a guess and we both said boy.” During this pregnancy, Jessa has not been putting her baby bump on display as much. She posted in total of three selfies of herself pregnant with her second child, often in comparison with the picture she took of herself during her first. Check out the baby bump selfie she took just two weeks ago! ????????first – second ???????? #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST Since pregnancy lasts somewhere between 35 and 40 weeks, the fact that Jessa Duggar is now 38 weeks along means that she could go into labor any minute. But even after she has her second baby, there is still another Duggar on the way. Jill Duggar, her older sister, announced her second pregnancy as soon as she passed her first trimester, which is goods news for Counting On fans. “Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!” Having babies is something that the Duggars find extremely important. In fact, Michelle, Jill and Jessa’s mom, gave birth to 19 kids with her husband Jim Bob. Having a large family is something that Jinger Duggar, who recently got married to Jeremy Vuolo, is expected to achieve and something that the unmarried Joy-Anna and Jana are hoping that they also get a chance to do. Do you think the news from Jessa’s second labor will be delayed until Counting On catches up? Or do you think she will post about it extensively on her Instagram and family blog? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]