Jessa Duggar Seewald Criticized Over One Instagram Post Of Her Son

Jessa and Ben Seewald are the parents of two children and are doing a great job with it, but being a public figure, she has to deal with being criticized by people. Recently, Jessa posted a picture of her son on Instagram that shouldn’t have been a big deal, but people went crazy on her post. Comic Book shared about what Jessa Duggar Seewald had to deal with from the trolls following her on social networks. You can see the picture below, that just had the caption, “Ya know, a month old, and already taking’ my first steps #HenryWilberforceSeewald.” Along with it, there was a winking face. It was obvious that Jessa was just joking around, but some people took it way too far and were really upset. A lot of people felt like Jessa was possibly hurting her young son with the way that her husband Ben was holding him ???????? Ya know, a month old, and already takin’ my first steps. ???? #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT Jessa’s son may be standing on his feet, but he has Ben Seewald helping him and holding him up. For some reason, people are really upset about it, though. The comments are going pretty far and people are not happy about what Jessa was doing with her son. Here a few of the comments coming from the fans. “Be careful Henry my daughter started walking at 7 months and it was just too early she is the clumsiest kids I know.” “You shouldn’t put a babies full weight on their legs. Because their bones are so soft, it will leave them bow legged. He will have an issue with his legs if you keep doing that.” “Too young to be letting him stand with his weight on his legs. That’s not good.” “Too young to have that much weight on his legs, they should be holding him under the arms.” This is Jessa Duggar Seewald’s second child, and it is not like she has no clue what she is doing. Besides being a mother of two, Jessa was raised in a family with 19 children. So far, Jessa hasn’t removed the post at all and is just letting everyone give their opinion on it. She may have not even gone back to see what they had to say about her post since she put it up. Jessa is at least avoiding responding to everyone. Why is Jessa Seewald silent on Josh and Anna Duggar’s fifth baby announcement? https://t.co/Fm6cAasT0x via @IBTimesUK — Rachel Middleton (@NewswithRachel) March 23, 2017 The Duggar family is used to being criticized by people, so this isn’t anything new for her. They normally just ignore what everyone has to say and move on. It is nice that they are able to just take it somehow. They continue to just go on with their lives and avoid responding to the haters. They obviously have a lot of fans because they have been able to keep their show Counting On airing. The fans have not had the chance to see Jessa and Ben’s new baby very much, but he will be on the show when it returns. This is going to give everyone the chance to get know the little boy and see how Jessa is doing as a parent of two little boys. Things do get a little tougher when you have more than one baby. Are you shocked by the way that people reacted to Jessa Duggar Seewald? Do you think that they have any reason to be concerned for her son? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Counting On when it returns TLC this summer. [Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Instagram]