Jill Duggar And Jessa Duggar Unite On Instagram To Show Dillard And Seewald Family Fighting Racism On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017

Jill and Jessa see eye-to-eye on many things. Because of the similarity in their age, they experienced marriage, pregnancy and starting their own families together. On this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they decided to come together on Instagram to show the world that Dillard and Seewald families are committed in the fight against racism. With the Jill and Jessa: Counting On season premiere kicking off, their Martin Luther King Jr. Day posts may give a boost to the viewership and ratings. The 25-year-old mother made sure to post a quote and a picture of the famous civil rights leader on her Instagram, commemorating the work that he has done and showing her fans just how much his message rings true today. Amen! Today we honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. May we show the love of Jesus to everyone and realize that all men are created equal by God! A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:18am PST The 24-year-old sister followed suit, writing a much longer post that showed her point of view on the matter of racism and division in the country. Racism is an attitude that is diametrically opposed to Christianity. Racism views others with prejudice based on outward appearance. Christianity views others with love and compassion based on the fact that all humans are sinners in need of a Savior. This Savior, Jesus Christ, has made a new people redeemed by His blood from every tribe, tongue, and nation. The Christian is one who has been redeemed by shear mercy of God–not for anything in us–so any boasting in self and in the flesh is utterly hateful to God. To emphasize the truth that no race is superior to another before God, He assembles His church with people of every tribe, tongue, and nation under heaven. Speaking of Jesus, the people of God in Heaven are quoted in Revelation 5:9b, “You were slain, and have redeemed us to God by Your blood out of every tribe and tongue and people and nation.” A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:08pm PST In fact, the Duggar family official Facebook page also posted about Martin Luther King Jr., making a post that showed that they are much more progressive thinking than they were assumed to be. “Today, we remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr for his work and his life,” they wrote. “In a time of turmoil in our nation, he was a voice of kindness and wisdom. He provoked others to choose the right and reject the wrong and he did so with a peaceful strength that inspired a nation. Today, we recognize his legacy and pray that, as he did, we always choose the right even amidst opposition and show the love of Christ to others at all times.” The fans’ reaction to these posts have been largely positive. Many commenters wrote on Jessa’s post, at times quoting back a Bible verse to show their support. But one commenter decided to point out the fact that, despite Jill and Jessa being so race-positive, Counting On continues to heavily feature only white people. “So Jill why has the Duggar shows mainly consisted of predominantly white people?” a fan going by tazninaktar wrote on Instagram. “For example each time you guys had a gathering of some sort- there would hardly feature a non white person. It is only when @jessaseewald husband joined the show did a non white person get a longer segment of screen time. This isn’t a criticism, but genuinely an observation over the years of watching your families show.” It looks like the Duggars have to do a lot more work to make their family and community more open towards people who are not like them! The Dillard and Seewald families are going through some transition right now. Both Jill and Jessa are pregnant. Jessa is about to give birth any day now and Jill is well into her second trimester. The pending arrival of the second baby has been a source of excitement and joy to both families. “Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!” Do you think the Dillard and Seewald families’ inclusivity will change the dynamics of Jill and Jessa: Counting On? Or do you think things will remain how they are? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]

