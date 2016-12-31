Jill Duggar Gets Free Housework Help From Family As She And Derick Dillard Keep Taking Donations From Fans

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are taking it easy during their long break from doing mission work in El Salvador. Jill and Derick are currently staying in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s guesthouse, and the couple definitely can’t complain about their living quarters. The property that the Duggars consider a “guesthouse” is actually a massive two-story mini-mansion with a pool. The Duggars were shown redecorating the house for Derick and Jill during a Season 2 episode of Counting On. The home that the Duggars call their “guesthouse” [Image by TLC] The house is just a short drive away from Jim Bob and Michelle’s Springdale, Arkansas compound, and Jill Duggar is taking full advantage of having her family members close by. On Wednesday, Jill revealed that her mother and a few of her younger sisters recently came over to help her do laundry and clean house. Jill’s little helpers included 9-year-old Jennifer and 7-year-old Josie. “My sweet little sisters and momma came over today to help clean and do laundry! #blessed,” Jill wrote on the Dillard Family Facebook page. Washing Jill, Derick, and Israel’s dirty clothes was nothing compared to what Jennifer and Josie are expected to do at home. According to Bustle, the Duggars do 40 loads of laundry a week. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar rely on their children to do most of the household chores, and Michelle told Parenting magazine that there are usually two or three kids working in the laundry room. In other words, Jill Duggar didn’t have to worry about Jennifer and Josie mixing whites and colors or accidentally shrinking any clothing; the little girls know their way around a washer and dryer. Jill Duggar’s siblings aren’t the only ones helping her out. On Friday, she took to Instagram to thank her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard, for babysitting 18-month-old Israel. Cathy took her grandson to the Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas. Israel had a blast with Mima today at the Amazeum! I love how he acts like he knows exactly what to do! @cldilla thanks for babysitting! #israelgoesshopping A video posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:50pm PST As People reports, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard previously claimed that they were going to return to Central America in the fall. However, Jill’s second pregnancy has seemingly altered their plans. The couple will likely remain stateside until Jill gives birth in July, and it’s entirely possible that they’ll wait until their second child is at least a few months old before they head back to El Salvador. Little turkey cooking in the oven! Should be well done by July ????????????‍????‍????‍???? A photo posted by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:44am PST As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jill and Derick have not provided fans with an update on their future plans. However, the couple is still accepting donations from fans who want to support their mission work. Even though they currently aren’t serving in the mission field, they recently updated the donation button on their website to include the below quote from Jill Duggar about the sacrifices a missionary must make. “The mission field always requires sacrifices but these pale in comparison to the joy of sharing the love of Christ with the precious lives we touch every day.” Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard last updated their fans on their mission work on October 6. In a blog post, Derick claimed that he and Jill aren’t just living off their fans’ donations while they spend time back in the states; he’s also working odd jobs to help cover his family’s living expenses. However, Derick admits that it’s the monetary support from donors that is making it possible for him to take long break from the mission field without having to worry about his family’s finances. As long as the money keeps rolling in, he won’t have to look for a full-time job. “Jill and I are taking Bible classes, sharing the story of our mission with people in the US and preparing to return to Central America. Your support is helping make this possible. When our schedule allows, I’m also working a number of jobs in between for additional support of my family.” do you think it’s fair for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to continue taking donations from fans even though they are no longer serving in the mission field, aren’t paying rent, and are getting plenty of help from Jill’s family? Share your thoughts below. [Featured Image by Dillard Family/Facebook]

