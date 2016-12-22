Jim Carrey Fires Back At Cathriona White's Mom, Says Late Ex-Girlfriend Did Not Kill Herself Because He Gave Her STDs

Jim Carrey is adamant that his late girlfriend did not kill herself because he gave her sexually transmitted diseases. Carrey fired back at Cathriona White’s mother in a new court filing, claiming that the allegations waged against him by Brigid Sweetman are “irrelevant.” Now Carrey wants the judge to remove any mention of him having STDs from court documents. Sweetman is suing Carrey because she says he is at fault for her daughter’s suicide. She claims that White became depressed after Jim Carrey gave her three sexually transmitted diseases before breaking up with her. Sweetman also claims that after Cathriona confronted Jim, he called her a “wh**e” and then sent in his high-profile Hollywood lawyers and “fixers” to keep her quiet. Despite Sweetman’s claims, Jim Carrey has previously denied giving Cathriona White any STDs. Sweetman claims that not only did Carrey infect her now-deceased daughter, but that he even used an assumed name to get checked for STDs himself after she accused him. Sweetman shot back at Carrey months ago, saying that she would withdraw her lawsuit if he would submit paperwork from his medical clinic visit proving that he was STD-free. Jim Carrey hits back as ex-girlfriend’s mother continues to blame him for daughter’s death https://t.co/jedl6yrARw pic.twitter.com/3QLzBuf6ID — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 22, 2016 Now, Carrey is saying that the claims that he gave Cathriona any diseases are irrelevant to the wrongful death lawsuit because he says that his STD status had nothing to do with her suicide. According to Carrey, White confronted him two years before she committed suicide and that is why he believes it had nothing to do with her death. Nevermind that some of the afflictions she accused him of passing on to her daughter are incurable. Jim Carrey also wants the judge to remove verbiage from the lawsuit that claims he offered to pay for Cathriona’s funeral but then reneged and didn’t pay for the service along with mentions that he owned his own private jet. It’s unclear what part the jet plays into the lawsuit or whether Carrey ever actually paid for the funeral or not. Carrey also claimed that Cathriona White spoke “lovingly” about him in her suicide notes. On the other hand, she didn’t mention her mother in the note at all and it is well-known that Cathriona and her mother had a strained relationship and were not speaking to each other at the time of her death. According to the Daily Mail, Jim Carrey filed legal documents on December 19 where he asked the judge to strike several claims from Brigid Sweetman’s lawsuit against him. He insists that the claims that he gave Cathriona STDs were only made to embarrass him into settling with her out of court. Jim Carrey Challenges Mother of Late Girlfriend Cathriona White Over Wrongful Death Lawsuit https://t.co/gb036AjC5t pic.twitter.com/fKTLmkRiCq — Showbiz Music World (@ShowbizMusicW) December 21, 2016 “A part of their attempt to shakedown Carrey for a multi-million dollar payday, Sweetman and her attorney have riddled the Complaint with severe ad hominem attacks and allegations about STDs, none of which are relevant to the cause of death,” the documents read. “Hence, none of these allegations belong in the Complaint.” “White left Carrey two suicide notes speaking lovingly to him, requesting his forgiveness for ending her own life, describing him, and him alone, as her ‘family,’ and entrusting him to divide her property,” the documents read. If Jim Carrey is successful in having the claims removed from the wrongful death lawsuit, then he won’t be burdened with proving that he didn’t actually give Cathriona White any STDs. That move could unravel Brigid Sweetman’s case against Carrey and cause her to lose the wrongful death lawsuit. Also in the court documents are claims from Jim Carrey that his relationship with Cathriona White was a loving one and that he was “absolutely devastated” by her death. He also made sure to point out in the paperwork that Cathriona’s suicide happened to fall on the third anniversary of her father’s death. Jim Carrey claims that Brigid Sweetman’s wrongful death lawsuit is bogus and that she’s only trying to cash in on Cathriona White’s untimely death. This most recent court filing is Carrey’s attempt to shut the litigation down. Now the ball is in Sweetman’s court but the battle over White’s death is still long from over. [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx