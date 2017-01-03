Jinger Duggar Baby Rumors Swirl, No Official Announcement Made Yet

Jinger Duggar is really feeling the pressure to begin a family with her new husband. This all stems back to an interview from Counting On last season where Derick Dillard said that she would likely be pregnant before the end of 2016. Now that the deadline has come and gone, fans are on baby watch. Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo back in November in a ceremony with over 1000 people in attendance. The newlyweds are enjoying their time as a couple, even sharing some of their date nights with fans. With every photo posted of Jinger Duggar, she falls under a microscope. Fans are looking for a baby bump, but as of now, there isn’t one. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jinger Duggar may already be pregnant. There is no concrete evidence to support that fact other than both of her sisters were pregnant pretty quickly after their weddings. Both Jill and Jessa are expecting their second child, with baby Seewald due to be born in just a few weeks. My love for this guy is endless???? A photo posted by Jinger Nicole Vuolo (@jinger.n.duggar) on Nov 6, 2016 at 5:34pm PST Playing the fun aunt has always been something Jinger Duggar has loved to do. She is also the family photographer, doing mini photoshoots for her sisters and the entire Duggar clan. With Jinger gone, several of the siblings are missing her. She has shown the world she can make it as a wife and it looks like several of the newlywed adventures she has taken with Jeremy Vuolo have been right up her artistic alley. In fact, Jinger was given tickets to see the opera for her birthday. She attended the event with her husband, and both of them looked quite sophisticated and well-groomed. Babies are likely in the future for Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The pressure has been put on hard because of Derick Dillard’s comments on Counting On, which is reportedly weighing on Jinger. They believe that everything happens in God’s time and right now, they may be meant to do other things. A new season of Counting On will be airing January 16, and more wedding planning will be shown. Jinger’s wedding special aired back in November but all of the details and events leading up to it will be shown this season. Fans had complained that Jinger’s courtship and wedding went too fast, but from start to finish it was almost two years. Have a pretty good feeling 23 is going to be a great year! Thanks for all the love and wishes☺️ #lovethisguy A photo posted by Jinger Nicole Vuolo (@jinger.n.duggar) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:43pm PST If there is a baby on the way for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, she would only be in her first trimester. Most women don’t announce their first pregnancy until at least 12 weeks, which is the start of the second trimester. Jessa Duggar has waited for that mark (and beyond) both times. Jill Duggar waited with her first baby but with the most recent announcement that she is expecting, she is still in her first trimester. If an announcement comes from Jinger soon, three of the Duggar daughters could be pregnant at the same time. Last time, Jill and Jessa were pregnant at the same time as their sister-in-law, Anna. The Duggar family is growing by leaps and bounds. Jinger Duggar is the latest member of the family to get married and it is now on her to begin a family. She seems to be enjoying her time alone with husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The two have been spotted out on date nights, and fans are enjoying watching their lives through photos. Counting On returns in just two weeks, and Duggar fans are almost expecting a pregnancy announcement from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo during the season premiere. If it doesn’t come there won’t be disappointment, but it will amplify the pressure for Jinger to become pregnant faster. [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Twitter]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx