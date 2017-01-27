Jinger Duggar, Planning For Wedding With Jeremy Vuolo, Hinted Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Courtship Future And At Engagement Ring?

Jinger Duggar is currently the star of Counting On season 3, which goes into the details of her wedding to Jeremy Vuolo. The 23-year-old’s wedding was one of the biggest that the Duggars saw and one of the fastest transitions from courtship to engagement. What the fans can see during her wedding planning now is that it gave Joy-Anna Duggar, her 19-year-old younger sister, to contemplate her future with her boyfriend Austin Forsyth. Right now, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are keeping things calm and quiet. They uploaded a bunch of pictures and videos of themselves celebrating the first holiday season as a married couple, but in 2017, they have limited their updates. The latest thing posted on Jinger and Jeremy’s blog is a seven-second video saying happy birthday to Jana and John, the twins of the Duggar family. They are dressed quite casually, both with baseball caps on, wishing the 27-year-old unmarried twins the happiest of birthdays. The couple also added “see you soon,” which hints that they may come out of their hiding in Texas and visit her family in Arkansas. On the latest episode of Counting On Jinger Duggar is the center of attention as the TLC show goes into the details of her wedding planning. In it are also hints of Joy-Anna’s courtship. A moment in the episode reveals the wedding planner, Cindy asking Joy-Anna Duggar if she will be the next one to walk down the aisle. “This leads Jinger, 23, to tease, “You never know.” And Joy-Anna concurs: “Never know,” according to Us Weekly. Jinger Duggar Tries on Wedding Dress on ‘Counting On’ – Us Weekly: “Trying on dresses, I was definitely thinking,… https://t.co/TEfuOowDex pic.twitter.com/mtDJsV7OY9 — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) January 17, 2017 The funny thing is that the day after the wedding, Joy-Anna Duggar announced her courtship with Austin Forsyth, whom she has known for “fourteen years.” “I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said in the courtship announcement video, according to RadarOnline. “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.” “I hadn’t been here in so long,” she said. “I was not expecting this. So happy.” With Counting On season 3 starting up, the fans already could see just how serious this courtship is for Joy-Anna. Austin Forsyth, who has not yet presented her with an engagement ring, appears right beside Joy-Anna as they pose together with the rest of the Duggars for the TLC show’s promotional photo. Check out the picture on Duggar family’s Facebook site! In fact, according to Counting On fans, it looks like the 19-year-old Duggar was also embraced by Forsyths, who already posted photos of her on their business website. accordinn to the comment section of the promotional photograph. A Facebook user, Kaycee Marks, marked, “Joy is also in the pictures in the advertisement for Austin’s parents camp. I would say it’s pretty serious.” Kelly Ann Tobias also commented, “Yes, she’s been on the family’s website since shortly after announcing their courtship.” The fans are already looking at the details of Jinger’s wedding to see if there are elements from the event that Joy-Anna will steal. “I absolutely love the venue we’re going with for the ceremony,” Jinger said in the latest episode, according to Us Weekly. “It kind of has that small intimate feel, but it’s still large. We were planning to send out 450 invitations, and I guess out of that, we’ll see how many people come. Probably anywhere from 800 to a thousand, 1,200, just given the amount of friends we have with large families.” Do you think Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will progress from courtship to engagement in 2017? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]