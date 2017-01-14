Joe Jonas And Charlotte McKinney Get Oily In Guess Underwear

Joe Jonas and Charlotte McKinney are together again. After the two were seen in DNCE’s new music video for “Body Moves.” Now, the two stars are getting down and dirty in a new ad campaign for Guess underwear. Joe Jonas is taking a cue from younger brother Nick Jonas in his new underwear-clad photo shoot. The brand decided to hire him on for their new men’s underwear line, Hero, and teamed up him up with bikini model Charlotte McKinney who is also the face of the brand, reports PeopleStyle. The line features T-shirts, tank tops, briefs, and boxers, and launches in February. “I am very excited to have Joe Jonas on board as the newest face of Guess,” said Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Chairman of the board in a recent statement. “Joe is a cool and charismatic young man who embodies all of the characteristics of Guess’s DNA – sexy, young, and adventurous.” According to the report, Joe is the first male celebrity to be featured in the underwear campaign. He is very honored and happy to be a part of the brand. ❓ @guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:50pm PST “It feels great to be chosen by Paul Marciano as the male global ambassador for the new Guess underwear campaign with a focus on the Guess man,” Jonas announced in a recent statement. “I am excited to be part of this amazing experience and to be able to represent the brand’s image.” Joe is seen posing shirtless in most of the photo shoot for the Guess Spring 2017 underwear campaign. The 27-year-old puts his pecs and abs on full display and looks slicked up in oil as he poses in a series of brief underwear. Joe is also seen posing with the 23-year-old model who wears nothing but a Guess bra and matching thong underwear. ❓@guess ❓ A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:40pm PST The “Cake By the Ocean” singer previously told Entertainment Tonight back in November that he has increased his workout regimen with the help of a personal trainer while touring with DNCE to help him become more active and appear more buff. “She works us really hard, I mean, when we have free time because obviously our times are really short, but we try to get it in,” Jonas said. “I think for all of us, we run around like maniacs onstage and that alone is probably our cardio — enough to kind of get us in that shape — but, yeah, I definitely, obviously upped it up a bunch.” He also opened up about his raunchy new music video, in which Jonas is seen making out with McKinney. He said that he knew he wanted to have a “wild” and “crazy” music video for the song. A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:48pm PST “Once we listened to the song a bunch of times, we just kind of knew that the video had to be, like Cole said, wild, crazy, sexy,” Jonas added. “We just let loose and we [wanted] it to kind of be that mentality that you’re in that moment.” But, to get ready for his new photo shoot, Joe went on a serious diet and did a combination of boxing and cardio with his personal trainer, reports E! News. Even though he prepared himself beforehand, he admits that he was kind of nervous stripping down for the camera for the first time. “It can be a weird thing to be sitting there in your underwear being photographed,” he added, “but overall I had a blast. Everybody on set was great. You feel comfortable.” Joe Jonas has to stay in shape to keep up with his band. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] McKinney has been a Guess girl for a while, but she remembers when the brand had “iconic” and “sexy” photo shoots. She was very happy to work with the Jonas brother for the new ad campaign. “Even though I’ve been doing this for four years now,” she said. “I still have to pinch myself coming into work.” What are your thoughts on Joe Jonas’ and Charlotte McKinney’s steamy new photo shoot for Guess? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for POP & SUKI]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx