John Goodman Stuns With Dramatic Weight Loss, Explains Motivations Behind It

John Goodman has once again showcased his dramatic weight loss of over 100 pounds, proving to the world that he plans on remaining svelte and thin. John Goodman showed off his new frame during his appearance on Live With Kelly last week, which he attended to promote his turn in Patriot’s Day. But while the actor was just as genial and affable as we’ve long become accustomed to, it was his physique that really drew the eye. At one stage John Goodman weighed over 400 lbs, but he has lost over 100 of those. This has also coincided with a mini-resurgence in his career as he put in one of 2016’s best performances in 10 Cloverfield Lane, while in 2017 alone he’ll be seen in Kong: Skull Island, The Coldest City, Once Upon A Time In Venice, Spring Break ’83, and he’ll provide a voice in Transformers: The Last Knight and Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, too. [Image by CBS] As the Inquisitr reported back in March, 2016, John Goodman has now made the decision to drop the weight for good, insisting that he would previously either just be eating a copious amount of food or losing a dramatic amount of weight for a role. I just stopped eating all the time. I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ’cause work is very draining. Back in November 2015, John Goodman’s 64-year-old trainer, and all round fitness guru Mackie Shilstone, explained to the New York Post exactly how the former portly actor had lost so much weight. This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process. There needs to be strategic planning. This time, he really wanted to do it. Shilstone explained that John Goodman took part in a “Mediterranean-style eating plan,” which mostly consisted of fish, nuts, olive oil, vegetables, and fruit. More than that, though, he also exercized six days week, and made sure that he was walking somewhere between 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day, as well as using the treadmill and elliptical bicycle, too. But the key reason to the change in John Goodman’s size was how he altered his lifestyle, especially since he stopped drinking in 2007. [Image by Getty/Sean Gallup] More recently, in September 2016, John Goodman also opened up to People about the thought process that led him to lose 100 lbs. The 58-year-old explained that he simply “wanted to live life better,” while admitting that being lazy had actually become exhausting. I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste. It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better. Goodman admitted that he was taking his time with Shilstone’s approach, insisting, “I’m breaking a sweat but I’m not going nuts.” Shilstone once again chimed in with nothing but praise for the actor, declaring, “He remembers what it feels like to be extremely heavy and it’s something he doesn’t want again. John is very agile. When I see him running I get out of the way!” Mackie Shilstone even believes that the change in John Goodman’s weight could turn him into a different type of actor all together, as he insisted that the Roseanne, Barton Fink, and Big Lebowski star could now take on more athletic roles. He can be a different type of actor now. He can take on athletic parts. [Featured Image by ABC & Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez]