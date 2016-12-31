John Legend Thinks The World Needs Kanye West, Still Not In Favor Of Trump Embrace

John Legend is hoping for a full and speedy recovery for Kanye West and thinks the world is a better place when the “Jesus Walks” rapper is at full strength. West recently spent nearly two-weeks in a California hospital being treated for mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation following a psychotic meltdown. Since being released, Kim Kardashian’s husband has largely kept a low-profile, even canceling the remaining dates he had scheduled on the European leg of his Saint Pablo world tour. “This is a very difficult life and a difficult business,” Legend recently told Rolling Stone about his longtime pal and the man who gave him his big break in the business by signing him to his G.O.O.D. music label, where in 2004 he produced his three-time Grammy winning “Get Lifted” debut album. “I don’t want to try to play pop psychologist, so I’m not gonna try to analyze what’s happening with him,” Legend added. “I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he’s ready to go again, because music needs him.” Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] The only advice the 37-year-old Legend has for his onetime mentor is put family first, adding he believes everything else has a way of falling in line from there. “You start with knowing what’s most important to you,” said the man who recently welcomed his first child with model wife Chrissy Teigen. “My family is most important and then second is music,” he added. Just because Legend still has great admiration for his longtime friend doesn’t mean he always agrees with him or feels what he does is the right thing. The “Ordinary People” singer recently took West to task for his embrace of Republican presidential elect Donald Trump. Legend and his wife were ardent supporters of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Since being released from the hospital, one of West’s few public sightings was a trip to New York for a meeting with Trump that Legend has openly blasted as being a publicity stunt. “I think the things Trump’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing,” Legend said after the two met and later posed for pictures at Trump Tower. While West later revealed his meeting with Trump covered such pressing issues as bullying, education, and violence in his hometown of Chicago, Legend still hasn’t been sold. President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York City. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] “I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to [Trump] about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt,” he said. “I think Kanye was a publicity stunt.” Many of West problems rose to the surface after he had to deal with the ordeal of Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint of millions in valuables while attending Fashion Week in Paris. Soon after that, he turned heads at one his concerts by admitting if he had voted in the hotly contested race for the White House he would have cast his ballot for Trump. West is largely known in hip-hop circles as somewhat of an icon for his outspoken ways, which include once going on live TV during the height of the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina to lament “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” The “Famous” rapper also recently stunned concert fans by accusing Beyoncé of cheating to bag the MTV Video of The Year Award she recently claimed and hinting that husband Jay-Z once sent contract killers out to track him down. All the while, rumors of there being trouble in paradise with Kardashian have persisted, with several media outlets reporting the two have been on the verge of calling it quits on more than a few occasions. [Featured Image by Tommy Jackson/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx