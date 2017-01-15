Johnny Depp Is Finally Free From Amber Heard, But He May Also Be Broke

Much like their separation, months earlier, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have had the benefit of a quickly finalized divorce, leaving each of them to go their separate ways. While staying in a loveless marriage is never a good prospect, divorce can sometimes be almost as bad, which Johnny is now realizing, as he faces the aftermath of his divorce. As it happened, the judge overseeing this particular divorce chose Friday the 13th as the fateful day of dissolving the Depp – Heard marriage, ending a bitter battle that has been played out in the media since their separation. Even as Depp attempts to rebuild his life, after finding himself single once again, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor is also facing another lawsuit, this one initiated by Depp, himself. It’s Official! Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Are No More Johnny Depp and Amber Heard go their separate ways, following the finalization of their divorce. [Image by Matt Roberts/Getty Images] As People reveals, Johnny didn’t get everything for which he was hoping in his divorce settlement from Amber Heard with the judge largely siding with Ms. Heard, but the actor is now free from all ties to his ex-wife. Friday, January 13, a day which most people view with a measure of superstition, was a busy day for Heard and Depp, as that was the day the judge declared the divorce proceedings finalized. For Amber, that means she will be receiving her $7 million settlement, funds which she has pledged to donate to charity. “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,’ ” Ms. Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, said. Mr. Depp had requested a $100,000 sanction be imposed on Heard, alleging that Amber had deliberately tried to delay divorce proceedings, but the judge declined to impose the penalty. Alternatively, Ms. Heard has asserted a similar accusation, saying that Mr. Depp delayed taking action in making settlement payments, transferring ownership of a vehicle, and prevented her from retrieving her personal property. In response, Johnny’s attorney stated that Amber’s delays in moving forward were “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” Depp has been ordered to pay an additional $500,000 towards Amber’s legal fees. Johnny Depp Sues His Former Managers, Claims A Loss Of Millions Johnny Depp faces more court battles, as he sues his former management firm. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] As CNBC reports, Johnny Depp spent further time embroiled in the legal system on Friday, as he filed a lawsuit against his ex-managers, claiming they had mismanaged his finances throughout a particularly lucrative period in his career. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Management Group, asks for $25 million in recompense for failing to properly pay income taxes, making loans with Depp’s funds, and overpaying for services provided to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor. Michael J. Kump, an attorney for The Management Group, suggests that Johnny is making a frivolous lawsuit against the firm, saying that Depp’s loss of funds is his own fault. Prior to the issuance of this suit, Kump says Mr. Depp had never alleged any wrongdoing committed by The Management Group and adds that the firm did everything they could to prevent Johnny from indulging in his “irresponsible and profligate spending,” while they represented the actor. Specifically, Depp’s suit alleges that the firm’s attorneys, Joel and Robert Mandel, collected $28 million in fees from Johnny, while hiding the truth from Johnny over a 16 year period. “[The Management Group] actively concealed the true state of Mr. Depp’s finances while driving him deeper and deeper into financial distress,” states documents filed in the lawsuit. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims The Management Group failed to make timely income tax filing dates, costing Johnny $5.7 million in penalties, forgot to terminate a lease on a property temporarily rented for Depp’s mother, and frivolously spent $8 million on security and additional services from 2012 through 2015. Mr. Depp learned of the problems, when he retained a new management firm in March 2016. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

