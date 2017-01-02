Jon Gosselin Gets Half Of His Kids For New Year’s Eve

Jon Gosselin kicked off 2017 by ringing in the New Year with four of his eight kids. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, who is father to 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, posed for a cute Instagram snap with half of his children on New Year’s Eve. Jon wore a “Happy New Year” hat and captioned the pic with: “Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let’s do this!!!!” According to Hollywood Life, the four Gosselin kids in the picture are Aaden, Joel, Hannah, and Leah. In addition, Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and some other friends are seen posing in the photo. Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let’s do this!!!! A photo posted by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:05pm PST It’s not surprising that Jon Gosselin didn’t have all eight of his children with him for New Year’s Eve. The dad of eight has been vocal about his usual visitation arrangement with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. Kate has full custody of their kids and Jon has long alleged that he never knows which of his kids he will get to see, despite an agreement that allows him weekly dinners and overnight visits with all eight of his kids. While Jon has said he usually gets to see three or four of his kids every other weekend, he never knows ahead of time which kids he will get. Last year, Gosselin told Yahoo that he hadn’t seen his sextuplet son, Collin, in nearly eighteen months. “I get is who I get,” Jon said. “Whoever comes through that gate or gets off that bus is who I get. And Collin is homeschooled, so he doesn’t get off a bus.” It was later revealed that Collin Gosselin was sent away to a special school to get help for educational and behavioral issues. Jon claims he does not know exactly where his son is living. Jon Gosselin previously told Entertainment Tonight that he has not seen all eight of his children together in at least three years. Jon also singled out his oldest daughters, Mady and Cara, as two of his kids that he rarely sees. “Everybody used to come to my house,” Gosselin told ET in an interview. “It was great, and then Madelyn and Cara just stopped coming, around 12-13 [years old]…They’re moving into womanhood…I hope I can talk to them and develop a relationship in the future.” ‘Kate Plus 8′ Recap: Kate Gosselin Screams About Waffles, Says Her Kids Lack ‘Teamwork': Kate Gosselin would go to… https://t.co/NAoDqBepdh pic.twitter.com/UMQHjFOM5h — N3t Business (@NET____Business) December 21, 2016 The Gosselin twins later told People that Jon doesn’t even know them. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady Gosselin said. “He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?” In November, a source told In Touch magazine that Jon had four of his kids over to his house for the Thanksgiving holiday for the first time in years and that he was gearing up to take his ex-wife to court to fight for joint custody of their children. “The judge is ordering psychological evaluations of all eight kids and for both Kate and Jon before heading to trial,” the insider said. “Jon hopes the judge will meet with all the kids privately in his chambers, without Kate, to find out [the truth] and what they really want.” Jon Gosselin currently works as a DJ at clubs near his hometown in Pennsylvania. Gosselin previously posted that he had a New Year’s themed DJ gig on December 30, which left him free to ring in 2017 with four of his kids. As for Jon’s ex-wife Kate Gosselin, she had a much more low-key evening. The Kate Plus 8 star posted a pic of her dog sleeping on a bed and hinted that she skipped the New Year’s Eve partying altogether. Shoka shares my thoughts on the whole New Years Eve thing… #Snooze #HeLooksHuman #InLoveWithKingShoka ????❤️???? A photo posted by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:04am PST “Shoka shares my thoughts on the whole New Years Eve thing,” Kate wrote. Take a look at the video below to see Jon Gosselin talking about his estrangement from some of his kids. [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]

