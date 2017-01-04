Jordyn Woods Gets Criticized For Sharing Bikini Photos Of Her Curvy Body

Plus-size model Jordyn Woods is baring a bit of skin in her latest Instagram photos as she vacations with friend Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old shared several photos on on Tuesday and Wednesday as she flaunts her curvy figure in skimpy bathing suits. The first image features Jordyn lying in grass while wearing a neon green two-piece. The model seductively poses for the camera as her cleavage and thighs are on full display. Woods captioned the photo saying she never wants to leave the vacation spot. I never wanna leave A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:08pm PST Jordyn followed the image with another shot of her wearing the bikini. This time, she stands as she gives fans a full view of her bodacious body. Viewers took to commenting on the photo, which received over 120,000 likes within 19 hours, as they both showed support and passed judgment on the Jenner’s friend. Some commenters called her beautiful, while others stated it looks as if Woods has recently lost weight. “Jordyn is a queen” However, the comments quickly took a turn for the worse as fans began comparing her to Kylie. “Prefer u over Kylie” “When you better lookin than kylie and all her surgeries.” While it may seem as if viewers were giving compliments to Jordyn, they were not afraid to tear down Jenner in the process. But it didn’t stop there. Instagram users began targeting Woods as they told her to lose weight and fix her teeth. “LMAO you could see the gap between her teeth nothing sexy about that” “All that money and you still don’t fix ya teeth” One user even commented saying Jordyn would “be all right without that fat,” as others made more crude remarks regarding her weight. “Ur ugly as f***, u think ur all fine cuz ur this b****es friend, ur just a fat hippo” [Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images] Despite the rude comments, some fans stood up for Jordyn as they called out the haters. “Damn people are mean on here….. Go Jordyn you are so beautiful and thickkkk” Another Instagram user suggested Woods is perfectly healthy as she flaunts her curvy figure, and perhaps people should stop judging. “Why should she loose weight? If there’s nothing wrong with her health, who are you to judge her? Disgusting.” Yet still, other fans pointed out that the rude comments are what’s wrong with today’s world as women continue to tear one another down. “That’s the problem wrong with the world today, the comment you made was very distasteful, women need to empower each other and what you’re doing isn’t helping! SMH” Us Weekly had plenty to say about Jordyn’s sexy photos as well, but in a positive and respectful way of the young model. Apparently, Woods and Jenner are staying at Joe Francis’ house in Mexico as they model their swimwear, according to the site. “Sexy besties! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods modeled similar swimsuits in a series of Instagram photos posted on Tuesday, January 3 while staying at Joe Francis’ house, Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico.” The article added that both Woods and Jenner showed off their bodacious bodies poolside while wearing minimal makeup. “Both ladies wore their hair loose and kept their makeup minimal and glowy.” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] While Us Weekly applauded Jordyn’s look and her campaign towards body acceptance as a plus-size model, fans continued to rip into her as they commented on all her Instagram posts— and not just about her size. Woods posted a shot featuring her posing with Kylie, and fans were quick to call her out. “Dont get why you hang out with someone so FAKE!!” And if people think Jordyn doesn’t read these comments, then they would be mistaken. Khloe Kardashian cleared the air when it came to questioning if the stars read comments on social media posts, and her answer was “yes.” Huffington Post quoted Khloe calling social media “demonic” as she said she usually regrets reading the comments. “…but it’s comments in particular that bother her. She usually regrets reading those.” Khloe went as far as to say she would try to look at the person’s profile after they leave a nasty remark, proving that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters— and probably their friends such as Jordyn— do pay attention to what people have to say. “People will say something, and I go to their page, and they’re either blocked or a picture of a sunset is their icon. I’m like, ‘Who is this person judging me sitting behind a computer?’ You only have two followers. I’m like, ‘Shut up.’” So far Jordyn has yet to speak out on her body shaming haters as people continue to flock to her bikini photos to leave their harsh remarks. [Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx