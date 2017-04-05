Josh Duggar Uses Daughter To Get On Family Facebook As Divorce Rumors And Molestation Accusations Rage On

Josh Duggar is making his way back into the spotlight after all the divorce rumors and molestation accusations. Two years ago, he caused the Duggars a lot of woe when his molestation scandal and his profile on Ashley Madison got 19 Kids and Counting canceled. Since then, he has bunkered down with his wife, Anna Duggar, to work on his marriage as his family got a new spinoff show on TLC called Jill & Jessa: Counting On. The most recent post that the Duggars have made about Josh’s family is with Meredith Duggar, the youngest of his kids. Check her out below! Many of Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans are glad to see her back on Facebook. “Beautiful little girl,” a follower named Marie Logan wrote in the comments section of the picture. “Your family from Josh through to your youngest is a great inspiration to me and my family. We love you all in the Lord Jesus Christ and, although we are sad to see your heartaches, we are thrilled and blessed to watch you stand your ground for Jesus Christ in the world today.” In fact, Meredith was one of the last posts made on Josh’s public Twitter account. To have her back in the public eye shows that he is picking things up where he left off. Meredith Grace is 1 month old today, we are so grateful for our 4th little blessing! pic.twitter.com/uCwvdGyaOW — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) August 16, 2015 As Josh is the eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, he is finding ways to make a comeback. And it looks like his parents are helping him transition as well. They made a big post on the family Facebook when he turned 29 this March, showing that they still have a lot of love in their hearts for their eldest son. Then came the big announcement that his wife is pregnant with his fifth baby. “For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” This news came as a bit of a surprise to those who follow Josh and Anna’s life closely on news outlets. The most recent rumor surrounding the couple was that Anna was seeking a divorce from him, two years after the molestation accusations and family scandal changed her life. “Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.” Now that she is pregnant with his fifth child, the divorce rumors stopped coming, but it looks like lawsuits are still bugging the family. The most recent legal trouble that the 29-year-old Duggar faced was from his Ashley Madison scandal. The story goes that Josh Duggar opened up an account on Ashley Madison, a website that connects people who want to have extramarital affairs, using someone else’s picture as his profile. Matthew McCarthy, Josh’s victim, is now seeking undisclosed damages. “In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, “extreme and outrageous” use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment,” reports People Magazine. Do you think Josh Duggar, his wife, and kids will ever recover from his dark past? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]