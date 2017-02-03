Joy-Anna Duggar Admits That Her Courtship Is Being Controlled By Her Father

Joy-Anna Duggar just admitted that she has little control over her love life. According to the Counting On star, her father, Jim Bob Duggar, has more say in her relationship with Austin Forsyth than she does. Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, recently shared a few details about her courtship with Austin Forsyth, 23. Joy-Anna told People that she and her beau don’t go on typical dates. Instead of checking out a movie together and grabbing a bite to eat, they grab guns and go looking for living targets to shoot. Sometimes the couple also provides free labor for Joy-Anna’s father. Jim Bob Duggar owns a real estate business, and he chaperones Joy-Anna and Austin while they help him renovate run-down properties that he has purchased. “We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” Joy-Anna revealed. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.” Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth began courting in November, and fans of the Duggar family expect them to make an engagement announcement soon. This is because Duggar daughters and their beaus never court for long periods of time before getting engaged. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement just one month after they revealed that they had entered into a courtship. However, Joy-Anna Duggar told People that she has no idea how fast her relationship with Austin Forsyth will progress. This is because she has no say in the matter and has not talked to her beau about it. Instead of asking Joy-Anna what she wants, Austin will eventually discuss their future as a couple with her father. “I’m not sure when the next step will come. You would have to ask Austin what he’s thinking and my dad, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year.” If Joy-Anna Duggar does eventually marry Austin Forsyth, she’ll likely end up working alongside him at his family’s business, a replica of an Old West town called the Fort Rock Family Camp. The Forsyths’ camp is located in the Arkansas Ozarks, and it’s only an hour drive from Joy-Anna’s home. This means that she’s likely seeing Austin quite often. Joy-Anna Duggar just announced a new courtship. https://t.co/Dw7zjb5dQT pic.twitter.com/OUm1CEhxyd — CBS Entertainment (@CBSNewsEnt) November 17, 2016 Radar Online speculates that Austin’s family is using his relationship with Joy-Anna Duggar to promote their business, and Joy-Anna does currently appear in a photo on the Fort Rock Family Camp website. The Forsyths are also teasing a special appearance by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar at their 9th Annual Spring Marriage Retreat. The Counting On stars will speak at the event next month. The Forsyth family appeared on the CMT reality show World’s Strictest Parents in 2009, and it’s clear that Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar grew up in very similar environments. As the International Business Times reports, the Forsyths revealed that they share the Duggars’ views on dressing modestly and courting instead of dating. They also believe that couples should save their first kisses for their wedding days. Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise Duggar fans that Joy-Anna is in a courtship with someone who has so much in common with her family members; she did previously tell People that she wanted to marry a man who is just like her father. “I think we would want someone like our dad – someone who is a strong leader and who loves God and loves others more than himself,” Joy-Anna said while talking about her ideal spouse. While she waits to find out Jim Bob and Austin’s plans for her future, Joy-Anna Duggar is reportedly keeping herself busy by getting involved in politics. According to the International Business Times, she and her brother Jedidiah have landed internships at the Arkansas House of Representatives in Little Rock. Counting On fans will have to wait to find out if Joy-Anna Duggar retains her interest in politics after she gets married or if it goes the way of Jinger Duggar’s interest in flipping cars. [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]