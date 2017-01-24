Joy Corrigan Hides Her Nipples With Her Palms During Topless Shoot In Miami

Joy Corrigan treated the cameras to a steamy show during a swimwear shoot that took place on Tuesday at a beach in Miami. Corrigan hit the beach with nothing but a blue and yellow bikini bottoms with back strips. She was topless for the swimwear shoot but she covered up her breasts with her arms. The blonde beauty wore a golden chain as her only piece of jewelry for the shoot though she made up for the lack of embellishments or clothes with her beauty and sexy curves. #joycorrigan > #photoshoot in #Miami pic.twitter.com/2CVQ8eix0v — Cole (@ColeTrigger) January 24, 2017 Corrigan was a sight for sore eyes at the beach Joy who happens to be Playboy’s Miss February posed for the shoot with ease even though she was topless. The cameras clearly loved her not only because she was showing off a lot of skin but also because of her natural beauty. She oozed sex appeal in one of the photos in which she knelt on the sand. The photo was as hot as they come, complete with water drops all over her skin, not to mention her sexy facial expression. The 22-year-old also made sure that she showed off a bit of cleavage despite covering her breasts with her arms. [Image by John Parra/Getty Images] Joy made sure to get some sand on her sexy legs as she played by the sea shore It is not a beach day until some sand gets on the skin and Miss February made sure that she did exactly that during the shoot. More photos from the shoot showcase the 22-year-old frolicking on the sandy beach next to the ocean water with some sand on her sexy legs including on her knees courtesy of the previous pic where she knelt down. This time she posed while standing and the sand added a bit of color and styling to the pics. She continued covering her boobs though this time there was some sideboob action as the model turned so that the camera captured her side. The cameras also did a great job capturing her slender figure and sexy long legs. “Corrigan maintains her enviable 5ft8in figure thanks, in part, to her impressive second-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do,” wrote Daily Mail. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] After having fun during the shoot, Corrigan made sure that she shared some of her fun moments at the Miami Beach with her Snapchat followers. She was also snapped while wiping off the water and sand from her skin with a towel from a suitcase. The playboy model then abandoned her topless antics in favor of a very stringy black bikini top to cover her breasts. The shoot continued with some very interesting poses including a dramatic and sexy exit from the water while splashing water with her legs and with her hair slightly covering one side of her face. She was also snapped while turned away from the camera. She appeared to be fixing the bikini -top string around her neck and that moment gave the cameras a good view of her pert derriere. Corrigan’s modeling success journey is quite inspirational considering her humble beginnings. ????????????If you were just watching our girls sleepover live insta feed, here’s the campaign that @hollyparkerphoto was just working on for @luxecartel hair/Mua by @judeandammakeup #shealwayskillsit!!! #loveyouholly A photo posted by Joy Corrigan (@joycorrigan) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:53pm PST When I first started pursuing my dream, several people tried to dissuade me and were not very supportive. One person told me that I see the world through rose-coloured glasses,” Joy told Playboy magazine. Joy made things steamier after she opted to strike another sexy pose that involved her lying down on the sand with her perky butt slightly raised. This time she got more sand on her body and she lay there as if she was washed ashore by the tide. Another photo from the shoot featured her in the same pose but with one of her legs slightly raised. Joy proved that even the photos from the shoot where she wore a top would be as hot and steamy as those in which she was topless. [Featuresd Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]