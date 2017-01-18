Kailyn Lowry And Javi: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Denies Fighting To Get Him Back Despite Tweets?

Kailyn Lowry revealed that she was ready to get a divorce on Teen Mom 2 even though she didn’t want to talk about it with MTV producers. She kept telling people that she and Javi hadn’t decided yet, even though it seemed like they were ready to sign the papers and legally divorce. Marroquin was looking at a place nearby so he could see his son while he was working back in Delaware. However, it sounds like these two had planned out the divorce proceedings away from the Teen Mom 2 production and the viewers. Since then, she’s been trying to move on and it sounds like she’s been tweeting vague things that are confusing for people. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now talking about relationships and it sounds like she doesn’t understand why guys cheat. The tweets are rather vague and she doesn’t talk about her ex-husband in the tweets, but it does sound like she has some experience with cheating. And it sounds like Lowry has been opening up the door to dating, but not exactly having the best experiences. “Can someone tell me why people will do relationship things with someone but claim they don’t want a relationship?” Kailyn Lowry tweeted, asking her Twitter followers about relationships, to which one person replied, “Everyone wants the perks of a relationship, but no one wants the commitment.” #JaviMarroquin opens up about “the love of his life” on Instagram — but it’s not #KailynLowry! —> https://t.co/FhAFnAcM0O pic.twitter.com/brOHueNe1n — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 10, 2017 And it sounds like Kailyn may have some experience with dating, as she isn’t too happy with the way she’s being treated. Based on her tweets, it sounds like Lowry may be dating guys who are doing all of the right things, but she isn’t getting the commitment she wants. While her role on Teen Mom 2, one can imagine that many guys want to date her and sleep with her, but may not be eager to stay committed. And Kailyn believes that guys won’t commit because they want the freedom to do something else on the side. “Right cause they wana do dirty sh*t on the low lol,” Lowry replied, to which another person chimed in with, “BC he’s waiting for something better to come along. You’re the side girl before there was even a main girl.” Of course, many people feel that Kailyn Lowry is talking about her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. For months, the two of them have been tweeting random things at one another and people are starting to put the pieces together. As fans will see on Teen Mom 2, the two will start arguing about possible cheating allegations. While Javi was accused of cheating on his wife with a woman who worked with him in the Air Force, Kailyn Lowry was accused of cheating with guys she went to school with. Once the trust was gone between them, it was hard to get back. And based on her tweets, people are asking her why she’s thinking about taking Javi back when she’s clearly moving on. #TeenMom2‘s #KailynLowry confirms she’s open to having another baby –> https://t.co/88Yc4n2mVs pic.twitter.com/QVda69ZZ3Y — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) January 8, 2017 “I feel like that’s saying “I like you enough to act like your gf/bf until someone who might be better comes along”,” Kailyn Lowry then wrote on Twitter, hinting that she is referring to her own relationship, to which one person questioned, “Then why do you keep taking him back.” But Lowry quickly clarified that she wasn’t talking about Javi, writing on Twitter, “That wasn’t about me!! I just see it everywhere.” What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweets? Do you think the vague tweets are about her own experiences, including those with her ex-husband, or do you think she needs to be more specific? [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]