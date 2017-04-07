Kailyn Lowry School: Is ‘Teen Mom’ Star Struggling With Her Grades Post Divorce Drama?

Kailyn Lowry is one of the only Teen Mom girls who chose to go back to school to get her degree after having children. Many of the girls are using the MTV platform to create companies because they know that the success of the show won’t last forever. But Lowry knows that the money will go away and she has admitted to using her MTV paycheck to buy a house, a car, and pay for school. And now, she wants to make sure she’s passing all of her tests, so she can stay on track for graduation this summer. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now admitting that while she does study for her tests, she doesn’t always know the answers. She is so close to graduating that failing one test surely won’t affect her graduation, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t study. In fact, Lowry had a test this week and she admitted to not knowing some of the answers. Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT “Thought I was gona go in and ace this test. Lmaoooo but um there were 13 questions and I had no idea about 3 but I studied,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, sharing that while she did study for her test she did face three questions she had to guess. Of course, Kailyn said that she had to guess some of the questions, but that doesn’t mean she has failed the test. One person calculated that if Lowry got everything else right and failed the three questions, she would still be getting a 77 percent, which at most schools would be a B grade. In other words, she’s not struggling with her grades. “That means that each question has a weight total of 7.69% if you missed 3 you are close to 77%,” one person wrote to Lowry, setting her expectations as to what she can expect for her grade. Other people had a bit more encouraging words for Kailyn Lowry, who has faced tremendous backlash over her behavior on Teen Mom 2. While Javi Marroquin really wanted to work things out with Lowry, her behavior caused him to freak out. He pointed out that she had slept with another man while he was away, revealing some clear flaws in their marriage. But women who have gone through similar situations have nothing but support for Lowry, who is currently finishing school while pregnant with her third child. My girl @leahdawn92mtv ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:43am PDT “I am sure u do did great give ur self some slack u r rasing two kids and pregnant that’s a lot,” one person wrote back in support of Kailyn Lowry, while another had a harsher comment, writing, “What a coincidence three questions you have no answer for and three relationships with three babies dad’s you also have no answer for.” “Seems like you’ve been in school forever! how much longer do you have til you’re all done?” one person questioned, to which another answered, “She graduates next month.” It is admirable that Lowry has been able to put everything else aside so she can finish school. It’s no secret that it has been tough for her to get her work done, and she often complains about going to class on Twitter. But forcing herself to attend school has been one of the reasons why she has been able to do it all. Plus, Kailyn can now brag about being the only Teen Mom star to have gone back to school and stayed put until she got her degree. What do you think of Kailyn Lowry almost being done school? Do you think she will go out and get a job or do you think she will just film Teen Mom 2 for now, as the money is so good? [Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]