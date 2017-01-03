Kandi Burruss Lesbian Affair: ‘RHOA’ Star Addresses How Close She Really Is With Shamea

Kandi Burruss may have some secrets in her life that she would prefer that people didn’t know about. And one can imagine that all of the housewives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta have secrets that they would prefer be kept secret. Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams may have felt that they hit the jackpot this week on the show when they decided to share a story about Kandi’s sex life, where she supposedly hooked up with one of her friends. Phaedra was dishing the dirt about Burruss’ sex life, hinting that Kandi was a lesbian and exploring her sex life with her former friend, Shamea. According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that she could only laugh at the story that played out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Sunday’s episode of the show. This isn’t the first time that Kandi’s sex life has been up for discussion, but it is the first time that her co-stars are gossiping about it as if they have concrete proof that Kandi Burruss has not only cheated on her husband, Todd Tucker, but is doing so with a female. But when Burruss saw the conversation, she admits that she couldn’t stop laughing. EXCLUSIVE: #RHOA star @Kandi slams Phaedra Parks for being “full of s**t.” https://t.co/T3ZqAplBMX pic.twitter.com/PupdBEKK2S — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 29, 2016 “First of all, what Phaedra said was some bullsh–, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She’s been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that,” Kandi Burruss explains to Bravo in a question-answer interview for her Real Housewives of Atlanta blog, adding, “Girl, you’re reaching! If that’s the case, Phaedra and I used to be close. So does that mean the same goes for us, and then Porsha’s fake, hypocritical ass is going to sit there and co-sign that about her best friend.” Kandi Burruss also points out that she was once very close to Parks and if she was to use Porsha’s logic in this situation, does that mean Kandi was hooking up with Phaedra as well? She does have a point about that one. When Parks and Kandi were close friends, one can imagine that Parks would have defended her friend to the end. Now that they aren’t close anymore, Parks can’t stop gossiping about Kandi Burruss. But Kandi isn’t much better, as she has spent her time on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta talking about Parks. Phaedra Speaks On Her Beef With Ex-Bestie Kandi Burruss; NeNe Leakes Chimes In [VIDEO] https://t.co/iPrZeyKlxu pic.twitter.com/bitZfQNPcT — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) December 22, 2016 “And right after that Porsha’s telling me I’m wrong for saying something about my ex friend, but she just co-signed a story Phaedra made up about Shamea, who is her current best friend. SMH… I remember when Porsha first brought Shamea around us years ago, Shamea said something about Phaedra coming at her ex-husband inappropriately. Phaedra denied it, but Porsha didn’t have a problem with what Shamea said. Now all of a sudden because she has this alliance going with Phaedra she wants to pretend like she’s bothered by what Shamea said. Girl, bye. This is not new news to you,” Kandi Burruss points out in her blog for Bravo, adding that the rumors are downright ridiculous. Interestingly, she never outright denies hooking up with Shamea. In her blog, Kandi talks about how ridiculous the story is in regards to how Parks and Porsha come up with their conclusions, but she never downright says that she never hooked up with Shamea. Maybe this is one of those secrets she never wanted out in the first place. What do you think of the story? Do you think Kandi Burruss has something to hide? [Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence]

