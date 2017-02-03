Kandi Burruss On Porsha Williams: ‘RHOA’ Star Rocks Engagement Party With Drama

Kandi Burruss has been the subject of many rumors over the past couple of episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she has been linked to various stories about lesbian relationships and enjoying sex with women. The rumors have been driven by Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, as they are convinced that Kandi has had sex with her friend, Shamea Morton, because they were once very close. And despite herself being close with Burruss, Phaedra Parks felt that her argument was strong and valid. According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that she was surprised to see that Porsha Williams stayed away from Shamea’s engagement party. It was a party that Burruss had planned and put together, and since Porsha was so upset with Burruss, she didn’t want to come. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Morton decided to confront Williams about her lack of attendance at the party and she clearly questioned their friendship. And now, Kandi Burruss is revealing that she herself was shocked that Porsha didn’t show up. .@Kandi is keeping us all up to date on all the drama on #RHOA! https://t.co/XmgL9WuaDg pic.twitter.com/iB4FKpi1YQ — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 3, 2017 “Kind of. I know she and I had some words, but it wasn’t that serious to me. This group of women has words all the time and still show up to each other’s events, so I didn’t think she would miss an event for her best friend just because of me,” Kandi Burruss explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that she was surprised that Porsha wouldn’t show up at Shamea’s engagement party as they are close friends. Of course, Kandi has had her own issues with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars this year. Burruss didn’t realize that she would become the subject of various sex rumors and that her co-stars would attack her the way they had. But Kandi did realize that her problems with Phaedra Parks from last year would continue this year. So when Phaedra also got involved in the drama at the engagement party, she decided to stay out of it. While Kandi Burruss could have said and done much more, she felt like she wanted to keep the peace for the sake of her friend. “I didn’t have an opinion. Phaedra and I have had enough drama this year already, so I didn’t want to add to it by commenting on what Shamea said. If Sheree had told us everything that Phaedra said, I would’ve had plenty to say, but she didn’t, so I was trying not to add to the mess,” Kandi Burruss explains about the drama, according to Bravo, sharing that she wanted Shamea to handle her own drama with Phaedra Parks rather than get involved. RT @MuziKalLadi3: @Kandi faces have been giving me life all week. Haha haha love her @TheRealDaytime pic.twitter.com/2MYFmOqNHW <- ???????????? — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) February 3, 2017 As Kandi points out, she would have said something to Phaedra if Sheree had said everything that had been said about her, but she only had bits and pieces. And since they already have some issues, Kandi didn’t want to make things worse at her friend’s engagement party. Even though Williams decided to stay at home, they still had fun and they were all ready to celebrate the fact that Morton was getting married. But it is clear that she had some issues with Porsha, who decided to stay away and think of herself rather than her close friend. What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comments about Shamea’s engagement party? Do you think Porsha did the wrong thing by staying away from her close friend’s engagement party, simply because Burruss was the one who planned it? Or do you think it was wise of her to stay away, considering she has admitted to having some anger issues? [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]