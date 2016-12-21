Kanye West Medical Records Stolen, Heads Set to Roll At UCLA Medical Center

Kanye West’s medical records were targeted by staffers during his eight day stay at the UCLA Medical Center, with many speculating at least some of the perpetrators may have planned to offer up private information about his condition to the highest bidder. TMZ reports “several dozen people have been or will be fired” as a result of the professional breach, which reportedly included some attempting to gauge access to his computer file. Reps for West insist they haven’t been contacted regarding the probe, which is said to still be ongoing. The 39-year-old West spent eight days at UCLA being treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. He was released in late November and since then has kept a relatively low profile. West’s wife Kim Kardashian was said to be at his bedside throughout his ordeal, which forced him to cancel the final dates of his Saint Pablo world tour. Leading up to his public meltdown, West turned heads with a stretch of odd behavior that included him boasting that if he had voted in the recently concluded presidential election he would have cast his vote for republican winner Donald Trump. President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York City. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] West has long been somewhat of an icon in the hip-hop community based on his outspoken personality, which included once lamenting on national TV during the height of the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” West also stunned fans by attacking close pals Beyoncé and Jay-Z while live on stage and in concert, insinuating that Beyoncé cheated to win the MTV Video of the Year award she recently bagged and that Jay-Z once sent contract killers out to track him down. West hasn’t been seen much in public since being released from the hospital, but when he has been he has continued to turn heads with such stunts as dying his hair blond and traveling to New York to meet with Trump in Manhattan at Trump Tower. While many other celebs, such as R&B star John Legend, have spoken out against West’s apparent support of Trump, the “Famous” rapper seems unfazed by the backlash. West has suggested all his recent political maneuvering is bigger than Trump and more channeled on doing something about all the violence and poverty that continues to grip cities like his hometown of Chicago. “These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” West later tweeted of all the issues he and the president-elect discussed in their lengthy meeting. “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” Legend, for one, isn’t sold on that idea. The award-winning singer has been signed to West’s G.O.O.D. label since 2004, but he didn’t hold back in taking his boss to task over his newfound Trump alliance. “I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump,” said Legend, who along with model wife Chrissy Teigen were ardent Hillary Clinton supporters. “I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country.” John Legend performs on stage during Metro Radio Christmas Live at Metro Radio Arena in Tyne, England. [Image by Tommy Jackson/Getty Images] “Black Lives Matter” activist Deray McKesson also slammed the meeting, and what he sees as Trump’s penchant for meeting with black celebrities instead of the media and activists to discuss issues pertinent to the community as a whole. In more recent times, West has hinted at having his own political aspirations and once hinted at making his own run for the White House in 2020. He recently publicly changed his timeline to 2024, all seemingly in the name of removing all possibility of having to run against Trump, who by then could be seeking a second term. [Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

