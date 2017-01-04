Kardashian And Blac Chyna's Wedding Plans On Hold: Why Won't Rob Get Married?

Why won’t Rob Kardashian walk down the aisle? Find out why the reality star’s wedding plans with Blac Chyna are on hold until further notice. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached their breaking point. The Rob & Chyna stars have reportedly put their wedding plans on hold, according to Radar Online. West coast ‼️ one hour until a brand new #RobandChyna ‼️ A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 9, 2016 at 8:07pm PDT After welcoming their new daughter Dream Renee Kardashian in November, it seems like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had nothing but drama between the two of them and their family members. Just a week ago, Rob Kardashian, 29, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from diabetes-related complications. Sources close to Kardashian and Blac Chyna say that Rob Kardashian will absolutely not walk down the aisle looking the way that he does. Blac Chyna has quickly bounced back after having her baby in November, but if anything, Rob Kardashian looks like he has only gained weight throughout Chyna’s pregnancy and he is definitely not bouncing back as quickly as he would have liked. Late nights A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PST “The hospitalization was just a huge wake-up call and now he knows that he must lose this weight because, if not, he could die.” On Monday, Rob Kardashian posted a video on Instagram of him and Blac Chyna on a hiking workout. 2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name – ???? robphuckedme A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST Rob has also been motivated to lose weight after he and Chyna got into an explosive fight before the New Year that almost ended their relationship. Kardashian and Chyna then announced plans to launch their own health and fitness initiative. “Rob knows that if he doesn’t lose weight that his fitness company will tank.” Oh yeah we snapping back lol,,, baby will be here in 4 weeks and I’m done with carrying this pregnancy weight ???????????????? me and my baby gonna be righttttttt ,,, MOTIVATION TIME‼️ we almost there Chy???????????????????????? FAAAAACK Chy looks so bomb here aghhhh ???????????????????????????????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:43pm PDT Rob is putting a lot of pressure on himself to successfully lose the weight. In the past, Rob has turned to food to comfort him during times of emotional distress. “He has a lot of pressure on him right now and he usually turns to food to cope with it. Everyone in his family just wants him to be happy and he is simply not happy being overweight and unhealthy like he is.” Big sister Khloe Kardashian wrote on her website and app today that she hoped for Rob to have a happy and healthy 2017 focusing on being a “good father” rather than all of the other “noise” in his life. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had an extremely public relationship since the very beginning, and the couple certainly has gone through their ups and downs this year. 10 minutes, east coast!!! Brand new #robandchyna starts at 9pm on E! ‼️‼️???????? A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 9, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Khloe Kardashian Talks Family’s ‘Hectic’ 2016, Shares Wishes For 2017 Kim Kardashian Is Actually Back: Family Post On Instagram But Drops ‘West’ From Twitter Handle Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Take Family Trip To Mom’s Grave Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Diabetes Scare: Insiders Call Him A ‘Walking Heart Attack’ Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Rush To Hospital: Rob’s Medical Emergency? The couple’s whirlwind romance was played out on their Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off reality series Rob & Chyna. Rob Kardashian actually announced on Season 1 of Rob & Chyna that he had been completely free and clear of any diabetes symptoms for some time now. ???????? = ???? ???????? Brand new episode of #RobandChyna, tonight at 9/8c on E! ???????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 9, 2016 at 9:05am PDT However, with recent stress from relationship drama and anxiety and excitement of being a new parent, Rob Kardashian really seems to have let himself go. The reality star has sworn to get better mentally and physically for the sake of his new daughter Dream. Goodnight ???????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PST Rob & Chyna has been renewed for another season which means that Rob and Chyna are not done playing mommy and daddy with one another, but will the couple ever be ready to walk down the aisle and get married? [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]

