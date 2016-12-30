Kardashian Christmas Cards: Looking Back At Some Of Kris Jenner's Most Fascinating Creations

As if 2016 hadn’t been tragic enough already, the icing on the cake was the absence of the annual Kardashian Christmas card. With nary a glimpse of the fabulous trinkets, the pricey outfits, and the enormous mansions filled to the brim with expensive stuff, 2016 is officially almost too awful to bear. Yes, now that the New Year is just around the corner, it’s time for even the most die-hard Kardashian fans to give up hoping that the famous family will somehow surprise us with the highly-anticipated, yearly look into their glamorously materialistic lives. There wasn’t a Kardashian Christmas card this year — but why?! https://t.co/xm8MSPmeEb — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 27, 2016 Luckily for us, however, we still have the Kardashian Christmas cards of years gone by to sustain us until happier times can again be resumed. In fact, according to some estimates, (and assuming Kris Jenner begins planning early for the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card), an early December release date next year may be extremely likely. Indeed, in that hopeful scenario, we’ll only need to survive eleven months until we get our next Kardashian Christmas card fix. Of course, for some people, it’s probably not going to be easy to wait that long, but rest assured, it’s totally do-able. With the generous stock of holiday cards the Kardashians have graciously shared with us over the years, the next eleven months should just fly right by. For your viewing pleasure, we’ve put together a compilation of Christmas cards starring America’s famous royal family, the Kardashians. You’re welcome! The 1980’s Merry Christmas! Come celebrate our #TBT Khristmas Kardashian style! http://t.co/dqNdfJtVkW pic.twitter.com/W3HPDq5goj — People Magazine (@people) December 25, 2014 The early years of the Kardashian crew shows evidence that the kids were fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, resulting in this priceless image that perfectly encapulates the 80’s. Early 90’s personality pic #kardashiankristmas A photo posted by NotAnotherMemeAccount (@notanothermemeaccount) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:10am PST Skipping ahead into the next decade, we learn that the Kardashians also possessed an excellent sense of humor. That sunglass-adorned Santa is just hilarious. Late 90’s #kardashiankristmas #tbm A photo posted by M.L.E (@emily4coyne) on Dec 2, 2013 at 3:17am PST In a late 90’s Christmas card, the Kardashians showed off their dangerous side. With a tough-looking motorcycle that someone in that picture might even know how to ride, the Kardashian’s edgy fashion sense in this Christmas card is just precious. Early 2000’s #tb too this awesome #kardashianchristmascard A photo posted by Modelfashion (@modelfashion_style) on Dec 19, 2015 at 6:52am PST The last Kardashian Christmas card that included the eldest Jenner children was, artistically speaking, flawlessly executed. 2006 Old school #KardashianChristmas! Which of the fam is your fave to see from back in the day?! pic.twitter.com/fLmRMqtR — Kardashian on E! (@KUWTKOE) December 16, 2012 The glamorous group went old-school in 2006, releasing a classy black and white holiday card that appeared simply effortless. 2008 I know I’m late but merry belated Christmas everyone!!! hope everyone had a great day!!! #kardashianchristmascard #kourtneykardashian #kimkardashianwest #KimKardashian #khloèkardashian #khloekardashian #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #krisjenner #brucejenner #krisjenner #robkardashian A photo posted by Est. 5/4/14 (@kardashklique) on Dec 26, 2014 at 9:50am PST Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians melted over the 2008 holiday card that really turned up the heat. Bonus: An avant-garde ladder that really stole the show! 2009 Kardashian Christmas Cards Throughout The Years : https://t.co/qkTFvzEh9T,,, pic.twitter.com/TWgpdpuYUn — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) January 17, 2016 In 2009, Ryan Seacrest made an exciting guest appearance in the Kardashian holiday card. 2010 Boy do I miss the Kardashian Christmas cards. pic.twitter.com/S8dJFFDlQY — Madelyn Chung (@madelynchung) December 8, 2016 The Kardashian’s playfully serious vibe in 2010 was totally in sync with their fancy attire. The end result was a simply splendid holiday card that probably brought lots of joy to the world. 2011 The Kardashian’s Lady Marmalade music video from their Christmas card shoot in 2011 is everything pic.twitter.com/COYD1PBjGa — Common White Girl (@girlposts) December 24, 2016 In 2011, the multi-talented Kardashians treated their fans to a rockin’ music video in addition to a Christmas card. Their generosity should be an example to us all. 2012 Tarjeta de Navidad Kardashian Jenner 2012 / Kardashian Jenner Christmas Card 2012???? Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kimberly, Rob, Lamar, Scott, Kendall, Kylie, Mason y Penelope #brucejenner #krisjenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #khloekardashian #robkardashian #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #scottdisick #lamarodom #masondisick #penelopedisick #kardashiansvenezuela #venezuela #kardashianChristmascard A photo posted by Kardashian Venezuela (@kardashiansvenezuela) on Dec 23, 2014 at 6:05pm PST The genuine expressions of sheer festive delight in this Kardashian holiday card outshone even the glittery, floating confetti. Well done, Kardashians! 2013 Can we discuss the 2013 Kardashian Christmas card pic.twitter.com/WC9eK36MYO — adam (@admfrl) December 24, 2016 It’s hard to know where to start with the 2013 Kardashian holiday card, but it does bring us to the end of our walk down memory lane. For even more festive photos of the famous-for-being-famous family, check out the online gallery at E! Online. [Featured Image by Tinseltown/Shutterstock]

