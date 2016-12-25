Kardashian Christmas: Family Gifts One Another Cars, Diamonds, And Other Luxurious Presents

Oh my! Things are getting serious over at Kourtney Kardashian’s home as the family unwraps their Christmas gifts. From classic cars to diamond-encrusted jewelry, no expense was spared as the Kardashians lavish one another with presents. The family took to SnapChat to share their Christmas morning surprises, which included stockings for each family member. Even Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga and his son King had their names embroidered on stockings this year. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick also had his own stocking amongst the family’s, however, missing was a stocking for Blac Chyna. In fact, Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been missing from the family’s weekend celebrations altogether. Neither one was spotted at Kris Jenner’s holiday party on Saturday, and neither Chyna nor Rob have been seen opening gifts on the family’s SnapChat accounts yet. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Khloe Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles on Saturday from Ohio, where she’s spending Christmas with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, to join her family at Jenner’s annual holiday party. However, she promptly boarded a private plane back to Ohio late Saturday evening to fly back to Thompson. Khloe did open her gifts from family on SnapChat, and also showed what Kris gifted Tristan as well. A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:10am PST Khloe received a diamond choker with her name on it from Kylie. According to her SnapChat, she was pretty excited for the gift. “She spelled my name right and everything!” A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:18am PST Kim gave her sister giant diamond hoop earrings, saying she knows she likes her big hoops. Tristan was gifted new luggage that isn’t yet released from Kris, and a new fitted watch and diamond bracelet from Khloe. But the Kardashian’s grandma Mary Jo is who made out this Christmas. She was gifted a brand new red Mercedes and a classic Thunderbird car from her family. Kris also receieved a Thunderbird from her kids to match her mom. A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:33am PST Kylie said she found an all white Italian Greyhound for Kendall, who was really wanting one. The puppy wasn’t the only animal gifted at Christmas as King received a pony, but there’s no word on if it was just rented for the day. Kylie also had customized Kylie lip kits and eye shadow palettes made for nieces Penelope and North. Of course, there was also a pile of presents from Tyga to Kylie that she has yet to show fans. A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:20am PST While the family obviously didn’t skimp on the presents this year, they did opt to skip their annual Christmas card. Following Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery and Kanye’s hospitalization, the Kardashians had a lot to deal with towards the end of the year. Huffington Postcovered the family’s annual holiday party, which was hosted by Kris. Kim made a highly-anticipated appearance at the party, giving fans a glimpse of the star since she went silent on social media in October. “Though Kim has yet to make a real return to social media herself, she was spotted enjoying herself in her sisters’ Khloe and Kylie’s Snapchat stories.” Kim was seen on Khloe’s SnapChat as she showed off North’s custom-made Alexander Wang dress. She seemed to be in good spirits as she enjoyed the evening with her family and friends. Kylie took to SnapChat to thank God for all her blessings as she showed off her house following the gift exchange. A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:33pm PST She showed her foyer filled with wrapping paper as she, Tyga, and King exchanged gifts on Christmas morning. Kylie also posted photos of several purses she received that she’ll be adding to her collection this year. Stay tuned for more Kardashian Christmas coverage! [Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx