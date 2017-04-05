Karen Huger On Relationship With Daughter After ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Drama

Karen Huger is a very sophisticated woman, who is married to a successful businessman. On the first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen revealed that she was married to “the black version of Bill Gates.” She clearly saw herself at a higher level than her co-stars, who were dealing with different issues. Gizelle Bryant was trying to find a new man, Robyn Dixon was dealing with financial issues, and Ashley Darby just wanted to fit in. Karen wasn’t thrilled about the younger Ashley, but not because she was threatened by her presence. Instead, Huger had a young daughter, who she didn’t want around Ashley. According to a new Bravo report, Karen Huger is now revealing what she has been doing since the previous season of the show. Karen clearly wanted Darby to stay away from her daughter, because she was doing everything wrong in Karen’s eyes. She was talking about her husband’s private parts, she didn’t fit into her sophisticated society, and she was young and wild. Rather than simply tell Ashley that she didn’t fit into her life, Karen used her daughter to keep her distance. I love a great #jumpsuit! #rhop A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT Since the previous season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen Huger’s daughter has left the family home for college. While Karen hasn’t talked about what her daughter is studying or where she’s going, she did reveal that the college life has brought them closer together. Apparently, her protecting her daughter from Ashley last year has brought them closer together. One can imagine Huger doesn’t enjoy her daughter being exposed to people, who are not what she likes. “When my daughter left for college it was a huge adjustment for me, I missed her. I took it one day at a time. Gradually I began to view Rayvin’s college experience as an opportunity for our Mother/Daughter relationship to go to the next level. We are closer than ever and share a relationship that has deepened and is unbreakable. I feel so blessed to be her Mother and I am so very proud of her,” Karen Huger explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac. It is possible that Karen Huger’s daughter won’t be filming The Real Housewives of Potomac with her. Instead, she will be focusing on school and leave her mother to film the show on her own. And on the first episode, Huger didn’t talk to the other ladies. Instead, she was focusing on downsizing her family home, as it was just herself and her husband. And as she pointed out during the episode, her status still means a lot, which means they have to live in a certain area code. We’re back!! It’s popping off !! Tune in tonight at 9PM on @bravotv #rhop!!! A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:32am PDT And fans saw just how picky Karen Huger is. She judged a million-dollar home from the outside, revealing that she didn’t see herself living in the home. And it doesn’t help that she and her husband aren’t on the same page in regards to what they want. It sounds like he will lose this particular argument. “The search for our next home is challenging. Ray wants what he wants and I want what I want. This is a very stressful time. Thank God I married a man that believes in compromising. Ultimately “just the right” house for me will be the “just the right” house for us,” Karen Huger explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Potomac. What do you think of Karen Huger’s comments about finding a new home? Do you think she’s too demanding when it comes to a new home, or do you expect this kind of behavior from Huger? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]