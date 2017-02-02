Karrueche Tran Responds To Chris Brown's Stalker Video

Chris Brown posted a pretty bizarre video on social media earlier this week in which he claimed he’s a stalker, and now his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran appears to be responding. According to DanceHallHipHip.com, Tran responded to Chris’s pretty bizarre stalker rant with some “thirsty” snaps from her recent vacation on Instagram that appeared to slam her ex by showing Brown exactly what he’s missing in the wake of his sinister video upload. “Now we know why Karrueche get as far away from Chris as she can,” the site reported of how Tran responded to Chris’s video, “but shortly after Breezy [uploaded] this video the actress posted these bikini shots.” Though Karrueche is yet to directly respond to Brown’s rant with words, Tran was certainly saying a whole lot with her photos by uploading a number of snaps of herself showing off her curves while on vacation with friend Christina Milian. [Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week] Karrueche’s apparent response came after Brown got seriously sinister on social media earlier this week, posting a video to Instagram stories in which Chris claimed he was a stalker and would make ladies “miserable.” “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s*** and you get tired of it,” Brown could be heard saying in his strange Instagram video according to E! News. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n****s!” “If I love you, b****, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” Chris continued after proclaiming himself as a stalker. “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.” It’s not clear exactly who Chris was directing his rant at, though, despite rumors claiming he could be gearing up to reconcile with former girlfriend Rihanna in recent weeks, social media users were quick to speculate that Brown may have been referring to Tran. #chrisbrown say if u fw with him… he ain’t gonna let u move on to no other dude even if y’all break up A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:10am PST “A warning to Karrueche?” Twitter user @lindaikeji asked alongside a link to Chris’s stalker rant, while @BallsofGlory wrote, “And he doesn’t see anything wrong with this? Yeah, Chris is gonna try to murder Karrueche…” One user even joked that Chris Brown may have been lurking around Karrueche Tran’s vacation spot in response to one of the snaps she posted from her getaway. “Chris in them hills watching you. Be safe,” @LOUD_RoB joked of Brown alongside a vacation snap Karrueche posted this week of her laying in a pool. But while Brown is yet to reveal exactly what set him off in his Instagram video, this isn’t the first time Chris and Karrueche’s names have been thrown together again in recent weeks, despite the two calling it quits back in 2015 after Tran and Brown first got together in 2010. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Tran most recently hit the headlines for her association with her ex after Karrueche hit back at social media users who claimed she and Brown were dating while he was still with Rihanna. Karrueche made her feelings about Brown and Rihanna pretty clear on Twitter, blocking at least one fan who accused her of cheating with Chris while he was still thought to be in a relationship with Rihanna around seven years ago. Twitter users hit back at Tran after she posted a tweet on January 17 that read, “If you have a girl, wife, fiancée, gf, ting, bae… please don’t bother,” after which a slew of fans hit back at Karrueche by claiming that her and Chris’s romance overlapped with his relationship with Rihanna. “[Karrueche] says this when she dated Chris the same time he was dating Rihanna,” one social media user named Tommy hit back at Tran, after which Karrueche reportedly quickly clicked the block button for the fan who brought up both Brown and Rihanna. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS] Tommy posted the evidence of himself being blocked by Tran for mentioning Rihanna and Brown on Instagram, uploading a screen shot of himself being blocked alongside the caption, “She’s acting like I don’t have proof.” However, Tran wasn’t done there, as she then went on to allude to a potential feud between herself, Brown and Rihanna by claiming that the fan’s comments were “dumb s***.” “No because you dumb af and don’t know your facts,” Karrueche hit back at the blocked fan on the Instagram upload, which showed the social media user’s comments in which he accusing Tran of dating Chris while he was still dating Rihanna. “All dumb s*** gets blocked,” Karrueche added. What do you think of Karrueche Tran hitting back at showing Chris Brown what he’s missing following his strange “stalker” Instagram video? [Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M]