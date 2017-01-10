Kate Hudson Gives Us A Side Boob Show At The Golden Globes While Rumored Love Interest Brad Pitt Gets Big Cheers From A-Listers

Kate Hudson made a rather shocking appearance at the 74th Golden Globe Awards this past weekend, sporting a sexy gold lace dress that left very little to the imagination. The Almost Famous movie star made her way, shortly before midnight, into the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, giving on lookers a surprise glimpse at her rather exposed, cheeky side boob. Her gold lace gown was designed with a lengthy cut out of the side, and included a large keyhole in the front, revealing to revelers the blonde actress’s chest. The Meet Joe Black actor received an onslaught of cheers after he presented the film Moonlight, of which he was the executive producer,at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which was held inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. [Image by Dennis Van Tine/AP Images] The side boob revealer, and ex of Muse rocker star Matt Bellamy, wore her hair up at the event to show off her diamond earrings and grasped black clutch. It is not clear whether the actress went to the party to meet up with Pitt, or if she was simply there to join her mother, Goldie Hawn, and longtime stepfather Kurt Russell. Goldie attended the ceremony as a presenter, together with Amy Schumer.It is unsure if the 53-year-old Pitt, who split from Angelina back in September last year, headed to the Sunset Towers after the awards show. Sources at Star Magazine did do a cover story earlier in the week, indicating that Angelina was upset with Hudson, as reported by Star Magazine. Gogo and Gogi in full effect!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? #GoldenGlobes2017 @officialgoldiehawn #Pa A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:27pm PST Through all the consistent reports of Kate Hudson being the women that got between Brad and Angelina’s relationship, a close source told DailyMail.com that the romance between the blonde bombshell and the A-lister is not happening. It has further been reported that the UN ambassador, Jolie, was “out of her mind” with jealously over Hudson, adding that the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress knows how miserable Angelina made Brad during their time together, and that she has no sympathy for the Oscar-winning actress. During December last year, it was alleged that Hudson found Brad “too hot”, even though Angelina thought the Fabletics spokesperson was “a nobody.” Rumors of Pitt and Hudson’s involvement started to gain momentum last November when sources revealed that Kate is Brad’s mystery women and that they have been exceptionally close over the past couple of weeks, following a few secret meet-ups. [Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images] “So they’re two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying each other’s company.” Two’s company, three’s a sparkle fest….? ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST Brad and Angelina have been involved in a rather combative and public custody battle over their six children, followed by their court records being made public. The now public records document the families therapy that they are currently undergoing after it has been alleged that a nasty incident took place on a private flight from France to California in September last year. It’s not sure whether the chest flaunting actress and the aging heart-throb are in the midst of a secret and undisclosed love affair, rumors are however rampant over the appearance of the two celebrities at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Although Kate did not pick up an award at the ceremony, she certainly did turn heads with her revealing dress and rather nonchalant side boob exposure, something that will have her fans talking for quite some time in the future, with, or without “new man” Brad by her side. [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]

