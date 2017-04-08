Kate Hudson Hopes To Be As Empowering And Inspiring As Oprah

Kate Hudson wants to empower and inspire women of all shapes and sizes. It’s one of the reasons why she’s inspired by Oprah Winfrey. The co-founder of Fabletics announced earlier this week that her activewear brand into extended sizes, ranging from XXS to 3X. Hudson told CNNMoney that this was a long time coming. She wanted to get it right even when it came to some of the designs. “It’s something that we’ve been working on for awhile, that we’ve been really trying to get right, and to be able to launch it is just, incredibly exciting,” Hudson told CNNMoney. “We [want to] continue to motivate and empower women to get fit and healthy and try to have fun while doing it… For me, that’s where it really came out of was, this idea that being active doesn’t have to be daunting.” About to go live with some of our March goodies!!! ???? @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:48am PDT Kate said that fitness should be fun. She also wants to make sure that your activewear is fun and makes you feel good. Kate told Vogue that Oprah Winfrey is a direct inspiration to her own life and career. She opened up about her thoughts on body image, motherhood, and health and wellness. “I just think she is that forever woman,” she said when asked about her body image inspiration. She then explained that it’s not about being a certain weight or dress size. It’s more about embracing your body and where you’re at in life. Oprah’s weight loss journey has been a struggle, which has now ended thanks to Weight Watchers. Coming into the weekend with @nicolewinhoffer like….???? #FableticsFriday @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:29pm PST “You want to do the healthy thing, but you know what? Women fluctuate,” Hudson said. “We give birth to children and carry them and breastfeed them, some of us. We are busy and we’re trying to work. Women’s bodies are very different than male bodies; the way that we store fat is different, and the way that we lose fat is different. We’re always trying to keep up – and then some of us give up, which is what we don’t want to do.” Kate expressed her frustrations over fad diets and workout regimens in her interviews with CNNMoney and Vogue. She’s not totally against working out. But according to Kate, there isn’t one tried and true approach to getting fit and healthy. It’s all about connecting the body with the mind. Kate is all about mindfulness these days and practices it on a regular basis. “Obviously as you’re working out, you’re strengthening your heart, but your brain has to work with all of it,” Hudson said. “Now, if you want to talk about longevity, you can’t not talk about exercise.” Ensuring I don’t shrink work out ???? on my @gratz_pilates #cadillac which is my favorite contraption EVER!!! ???? @fabletics #ItsAllInTheDetails #BackDetail #gratz #PilatesLover A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:46am PDT For the actress, she feels her best when she’s exercising. Hudson swears by Pilates. She also loves to do PlyoJam, a workout that combines plyometrics with dance cardio. In her interview with Vogue, Hudson says that she also practices ballet, acro-style pole work, and hip-hop dance classes. When she doesn’t have time to work out, she will hit 10,000 steps that day. She also has tried her share of diets. Kate has tried Paleo and vegan diets. She saw completely different results with both. “My skin, like my body, it fluctuates,” she says. “When I went vegan last summer, my skin was the best it’s ever been — skin tone, pores, everything. Then I did Paleo, and what was interesting about Paleo was my skin wasn’t as good, but your weight drops.” Finally getting in a groove ???? Advanced frog ???? #PilatesLove @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:09am PST And in an interview with Self magazine, she revealed some of her favorite dishes. She loves to make homemade pasta, baked chicken, and meatballs. Hudson shared the details of her recipe called “Nothing Chicken,” which includes a lemon and thyme chicken that’s brown and roasted and covered in lemon and nutmeg gravy. She bakes it with only three ingredients – salt, pepper, and chicken. “When you salt a chicken generously and put it in the oven at 450, for 20 minutes on one side and then 20 minutes on the other, and you take it out, it’s perfect. You don’t need anything else,” she says. “It’s so great and so easy.” [Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]