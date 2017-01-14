Kate Middleton And Prince William: What The Duchess Actually Eats And Why They Have Emerged Early From Their Break

Kate Middleton is beloved for her elegance, sense of fashion and endearing nature, and she is also envied for her striking beauty and slim physique. The Duchess of Cambridge has a natural appeal and her hair is always done just right, while each ensemble worn seems to look as though it was made as a bespoke creation just for her. It’s surely made easier to don her fashionable attire due to her fit frame. So how does Kate keep so slim and healthful? She eats a diet involving raw foods, but makes room for some indulgence too, apparently. Yahoo News shares details about the diet of the Duchess. “Thanks to some serious compiling work from Delish, we now know Middleton’s diet involves raw foods, homemade curries, and royal feasts. And did I mention she loves sweets, too?” The publication also notes that Kate switches things up depending on the results she is hoping to achieve, whether it be to up her energy level or to to slim down for a special occasion. Some of these diets include a high protein and low carb diet which Kate turned to when she was looking to be in her best shape possible for her 2011 wedding. 5 things you need to know about Kate Middleton’s diet https://t.co/I4sAqkZe5c — Celebrity Feeds (@viplive) January 11, 2017 Middleton also loves to turn to family favorites, as Yahoo states. “Middleton swears by family recipes so much that she whipped one up for the queen during her first royal family Christmas. Middleton made a batch of her grandmother’s famous chutney to give Queen Elizabeth, in lieu of a purchased gift. ‘I was slightly worried about it,’ Middleton said of her decision. But I noticed the next day that it was on the table.” Although Kate does turn to raw foods often, she does not always stick to this diet. Kate loves to indulge at family celebrations which often are comprised of meals where turkey and roasts are served as well as delicious cooked vegetables and delicious desserts. Middleton is also a mom who is not against letting her little ones indulge once in a while, and she will often serve Prince George and Prince Charlotte dessert, such as sticky-toffee pudding. Both Kate and Prince William have admitted they are doing their best in the role as parents and notable royals who have duties to constantly carry out. Due to this, their schedule is quite packed. Good food is a start to ensuring the duo has the right energy. Hopefully this means we’ll see a lot more of Will & Kate in 2017! https://t.co/3gStAOLjtv — Kate Middleton Style (@KateMiddStyle) January 6, 2017 As has been recently observed, Prince William and Duchess Kate are now upping their royal obligations and taking on more from Queen Elizabeth II, who is in her 90th year. This was apparent when Kate and William appeared at a recent event that they were not expected. In past years, the royal couple would have remained on a bit of a break, yet they re-emerged from their time away much sooner. The Daily Beast notes this. “Kate and Will, it was reported, had gone back to their ‘work’ of public engagements much earlier in the year than is usual for the royals, and this was a sign of their newfound commitment to their roles as full time royals, a sign of the increased ‘support’ they would be offering the queen after her bout of ill-health at Christmas ‘focused minds’ on the issue.” In past years, over the month of January, the Duke and Duchess have ventured to Mustique with the Middletons for a vacation away. Although the reason they may have decided to stay local and make royal appearances in the place of the Queen perhaps has to do with Prince George’s school schedule, it is also likely that they felt obligated to assist Queen Elizabeth. [Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

