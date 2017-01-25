Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton As Children: Throwback Video Shows The Future Royals Like You've Never Seen Before

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton as adults are adored for their fashion and demeanor. Pictures — unseen until recently — of Kate and Pippa as children, long before Duchess Kate arrived, will melt your heart, to be sure. The grainy, but surprisingly clear video from 1991 begins with the bridal party that includes young Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton preparing for the ceremony, according to Huffington Post. Kate and Pippa are smartly dressed in “poofy” bridesmaids gowns from back in the day. James is the youngest of the Middleton siblings. He posed in pictures with the groomsmen. He looked very dapper as a pageboy for the day. The year was 1991. Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton were the cutest kid bridesmaids ever: https://t.co/bRztBQFxi6 pic.twitter.com/Pbe82bRrKk — E! News (@enews) January 23, 2017 At times, the handsome little boy couldn’t contain his joy for being at the event; he was seen running about at times when the photographer was trying to take group pictures. The Middleton sisters were there to help celebrate the wedding of their uncle, Gary Goldsmith, to Miranda Foote. The younger Kate and Pippa, 9 and 7, respectively, at the time, were the talk of the ceremony. Their uncle expressed his charm for the darling little Middleton girls. He made a big fuss over the charming girls and even presented them with gifts for taking part in his special day. Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Were the Cutest Kid Bridesmaids at… https://t.co/IPtkH7GKOH via @popular_mag pic.twitter.com/Ov6ZKmX6JB — DJ Snow White (@DjSnowWhiteDMC) January 23, 2017 Inquisitr wrote about how Kate Middleton’s appearance at her uncle’s nuptials was her training for the future when she would walk down the aisle — a royal one. In the video, she could not have known about her future with a prince, but the wedding was a stepping-stone for her and Pippa, nonetheless. “Middleton may not have had all the advantages of growing up surrounded by royalty and the familiarity with protocol that her husband, Prince William, had from birth. Her different circumstances didn’t stop a young Kate Middleton from making the most of her opportunities to start learning royal ways. “When Kate was only nine-years-old, the future wife to the heir to the British throne was already practicing one very important princess skill.” The wedding footage revealed two sharply different personalities between Pippa and Kate. The future Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles and upbeat; her younger sister appeared unimpressed and “fidgety” at times. About 20 years later, Pippa and Kate Middleton found themselves in the spotlight again — this time Duchess Kate would charm the hearts of fans the world over. Pippa was the maid of honor for the Royal Wedding in 2011. Will and Kate wed before a packed crowd of family, friends and well-wishers. It was Duchess Kate’s special day, but Pippa stole the spotlight at one point, thanks to her form-fitting Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress that accentuated her derriere. Her bottom soon took on a life of its own on social media. Now YOU can wear Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress: Alexander McQueen replica is £1,090https://t.co/zG0iK86DVC pic.twitter.com/abZK2kA3tH — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 3, 2016 Soon, another Middleton will walk down the aisle. Sources say Pippa is in the planning stages of her wedding; she is reportedly marrying British banker James Matthews, her longtime beau. The pair will be married over the summer of 2017. Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews who have chosen their wedding date! Stay tuned for 20th May 2017! pic.twitter.com/CV3sOrqB50 — Redamancy (@Redamancywedds) December 19, 2016 There are rumors that Pippa may bring her famous dress out of the archives and possibly wear it down the aisle when she weds Matthews. Otherwise, as the Post surmises, the gown could be worn next by Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, when she gives her hand in marriage to her future Prince Charming. Weeks ago, Kate Middleton and William made plans to relocate their home to London. The doting parents thought the move was best for their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George are beginning school terms, according to Click2Houston. Moreover, Will is ending his responsibilities as a helicopter pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance. The young royal couple decided to give more of their time to help with charities Queen Elizabeth II supports. What do you think about the images of Kate and Pippa Middleton as young girls? [Featured image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]