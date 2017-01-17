Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To Baby Boy And Finally Reveals His Name

Actress Katherine Heigl has officially welcomed her baby boy to the world! The 38-year-old reportedly gave birth back on December 20, but is just now telling her fans the news. People covered the announcement as Heigl welcomed her first biological child and only son with husband Josh Kelley. The baby boy joins adopted big sisters Adalaide and Naleigh as the third child in the Heigl-Kelley household. So what’s the newborn’s name? People reports Katherine named her son Joshua Bishop after his father, of course. “Doubt star Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley welcomed son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.” While baby Joshua is now several weeks old, there is only limited information available on his birth at the time of publish. Sources such as People, E! News, and Us Weekly have yet to confirm details such as the time and place of birth, and how much little Joshua weighed in at. However, People has reported on exclusive details the site garnered from Heigl in June regarding her pregnancy news. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] “The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.” Us Weekly reported similar information as the site simply revealed Heigl has in fact given birth. “So heavenly! Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, Us Weekly can reveal.” Katherine had posted to her blog site, Those Heavenly Days, just 10 days before giving birth. The actress had documented her baby shower for fans in a post titled “Baby Boy Kelley!” as she hadn’t yet revealed his name. Heigl states the shower was held the first weekend in December as the family celebrated the impending birth. “My mother very graciously threw Josh and I the most beautiful and celebratory baby shower last weekend and I just had to share the details with you!” The new mom stated she relied on Pinterest to help her plan the holiday/mountain-themed baby shower. “My Pinterest board was full of ideas for the food, the flowers, the table settings and even the invitations.” [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] But the shower isn’t the only thing Katherine let fans in on as she prepped for her son’s arrival. She told Entertainment Tonight that she was craving junk food, especially doughnuts while on set, as reported by Us Weekly. “[I’m] trying really hard to stop [eating junk food]. Just eat one doughnut a week. Just have one and then stop thinking about it.” Katherine first wrote about her pregnancy for her blog in a June 23 post titled “Oh Baby!” She said the pregnancy was unexpected, but very welcomed as she and her family geared up for the addition. “We are expecting a third addition to our tribe! It was totally unexpected but thrilling nonetheless.” It may have been Katherine’s first pregnancy, but the actress stated the thrill of welcoming a new child to her family was not a new feeling— perhaps explaining why she documented her pregnancy journey through her personal site. “The whole pregnancy thing is new to me but the thrill of having a baby is not.” While Heigl has yet to comment on the delivery of her son, E! News reported on Joshua Jr.’s birth as fans took to sharing their congratulations via the site. “congrats and bless the baby boy” While others commented on the name Katherine and her husband chose. “cool name nice and normal” [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

