Katherine Heigl Shares Pregnancy Updates As She Gets Ready To Welcome Baby Boy

Actress Katherine Heigl is preparing for the birth of her first baby boy and is documenting the adorable journey for her fans. The 38-year-old has been updating her blog, Those Heavenly Days, as she embraces her first pregnancy. Heigl celebrated her baby shower last month and wrote all about it on her blog. She told fans she got her inspiration from Pinterest as she gathered with family and friends for the party hosted by her mother. “My mother very graciously threw Josh and I the most beautiful and celebratory baby shower last weekend and I just had to share the details with you!” Katherine stated the baby will be born in Utah, where she and husband Josh Kelley own a mountain home. This being the case, the actress wanted to decorate accordingly. “I wanted the party to have a holiday/mountain feel so I looked for recipe and decor inspiration that spoke to my desired vibe.” While Heigl turned to Pinterest for modern ideas, she also kept things classic as she continued with family traditions. “For the invitations I went with the classic Stork and baby idea. My mother did something similar for my birth announcements and I thought it would be nice to continue the tradition with my own child.” She added that they had a stork-themed announcement when they adopted her youngest daughter Adalaide. Katherine opted for simple yet stunning arrangements of white flowers, white gourds, and naturally shed deer antlers to keep with her theme. She posted plenty of photos on her website as well so fans could get a glimpse of just how amazing the shower was. Up now on Those Heavenly Days are all the fun details, inspiration and photos from @joshbkelley and my baby shower! It was such an amazing and special event that I’m thrilled to share with all of you! A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:31pm PST Heigl told fans she’s had “quite the sweet tooth” during her pregnancy, so the cake was one of her priorities. “I’ve had quite the sweet tooth throughout this pregnancy so the cake was also pretty significant to me. I of course wanted it to be beautiful but it had to be tasty too!” People also reported on Katherine’s epic baby shower as the site referred to it as “nature-inspired.” “According to her blog Heavenly Days, Heigl’s mother Nancy threw the party — which was heavily inspired by both the Christmas season and the family’s nature-rich home environment.” While the party had a whimsical feel, according to People, Heigl kept things classy as she balanced out the centerpieces. “Heigl balanced the naturally whimsical aesthetic of the holiday season with a bit more simplicity on her guests’ table settings.” The article also states that Katherine and Josh are expecting their baby boy to arrive in January. They are also adoptive parents to 8-year-old Naleigh and 4-year-old Adalaide, both of whom Heigl has stated are eagerly awaiting the birth of their brother. The expectant mother announced her pregnancy back in June with a blog post titled “Oh Baby!” Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here’s to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! ???????????? A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:33pm PST “Sooooo….the Kelley family received some very exciting news recently and I’ve been dying to share it with you all. We are expecting a third addition to our tribe!” The former Grey’s Anatomy actress told fans the news was unexpected but exciting at the same time as she and her husband never thought they would conceive. “Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!” She added that her two girls can’t wait to spoil their soon-to-be baby brother. “Naleigh and Adalaide are over the moon and can not wait to spoil their new sibling rotten…” Katherine hasn’t been shy about sharing pregnancy updates as she calls this a blessed time for her family. “This is truly an amazingly blessed time, waiting for the child you’ve been dreaming of to make their appearance.” Stay tuned for updates as her due date nears! [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

