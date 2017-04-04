Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Dating Rumors Confirmed By Date Night Photo — See The Pic!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx dating rumors have proliferated the web over the years, but their romance had been treated by some as an urban myth since there’s lack of photographic evidence to show for it. Until now. E! News reports that fameolousent.com has posted an Instagram photo of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoying an intimate dinner date, shattering any doubts that the two are indeed an item. Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT “Look who I spotted on a date night???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today,” the caption went. EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Are Still Going Strong as They ‘Cater In’ Dates, Source Says https://t.co/4e2JZnosHX — Celebritycam (@celebritycam) April 4, 2017 Holmes, 38, was stunning in a black leather jacket and had her long hair tied back in a ponytail. The actress, perhaps in an attempt to stay low key, wore dark rimmed glasses. Foxx, 49, looked sharp wearing a black coat and a cream-colored fedora hot. The pair appeared to be having a great time talking and sipping wine. For nearly four years, many fans have wondered if Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are really dating. And who can blame them, given the fact that no actual photos of the two had emerged online? They were once filmed dancing at a charity event in the Hamptons back in 2013 but nobody knew at the time that the two were already an item. For years, there had been numerous reports that Jamie and Katie are dating, and people have been wondering how the pair were able to keep their romance low-key all this time. Both stars have kept mum about each other in interviews and never did a public appearance together despite always being in the spotlight. What’s the deal with Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx? Allow us to break it down for you: https://t.co/5IgmKVe33X pic.twitter.com/MzQh3JloLP — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2016 As Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance continued to be an open secret for years, reports that the two have split emerged late last year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Foxx dumped Holmes because she had been pressuring the Oscar winner to publicize their romance although he prefers to keep the relationship secret. According to reports, the pair was forced to keep their relationship a secret on account of a divorce deal Katie Holmes struck with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The deal reportedly prohibits the Batman Begins actress from dating publicly for seven years since her divorce with Cruise became official. If Holmes violates the agreement, the Mission Impossible actor can stop providing daughter Suri support without repercussions. The divorce deal reportedly comes to an end this year, which is a bit concerning in light of the recently published photo of the two together. That said, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx dating rumors intensified right around New Year’s Eve as reports claimed that the two have been spotted enjoying a date night in preparation for the New Year’s celebration. According to an insider for US Weekly, the couple was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in South Beach on December 30. Soon after, they went to Soho House Miami to welcome the new year. The two were spotted again after New Year’s Eve, “holding hands while walking near the pool” within the premises of the exclusive club. A second source said that the two are “very serious.” But, again, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx managed to go incognito as no dating photos had emerged despite the aforementioned insider accounts. Katie, however, shared an Instagram photo of herself sporting a grin on January 4. Happy January ???? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PST Do you think Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will finally go public with their romance now that they’ve been caught in a dating photo? Sound off in the comments section below. [Featured Images by Mike Windle & David Livingston/Getty Images]