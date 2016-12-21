Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom: Celebrity Couple Spreads Christmas Cheer To Little Ones

The holiday season can bring out the best in people, and this is the case for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The celebrity couple was spotted recently in full festive attire at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Katy was dressed as the lovely Mrs. Claus and Orlando was decking the halls as St. Nick himself minus the white beard, of course. The lovely couple spent the evening visiting kids who will spend their Christmas in the hospital. Katy and Orlando were featured prominently on the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’s Facebook account. They can be seen snapping pictures alongside the young ones and having a good old time in front of a makeshift fireplace complete with stockings hung by the chimney with care. The visit to the hospital by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seems to be the fulfillment of a resolution that Perry talked about with Entertainment Tonight at the recent Snowflake Ball in New York City to benefit UNICEF. Katy discussed using her celebrity status to bring happiness to those who otherwise may enjoy very little. “You could so easily just live in a bubble and be self-absorbed and make sure that it’s just you, you, you. I have so much shine and spotlight, so it’s nice to take that spotlight and move it to a need that needs it more.” UNICEF had honored Perry just last month for her contributions to their cause. However, she is not the only person in this relationship to be granted an honor from the organization. Bloom himself has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since 2009. Perry in the interview discussed how the two have each learned from the other. “Well he was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I. And he’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes. Everyone is a teacher in a relationship, that’s how I see it now. We’ve taught each other a lot.” This isn’t the only news that Perry and Bloom have sparked recently. Entertainment Tonight lit the world on fire with their rumor that the two seemed to be engaged. Perry was seen out on the town with Bloom sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand. Eyewitnesses at the scene described Perry’s demeanor as “better than the had ever seen.” “Katy was happy and laughing, joking with Orlando and pals as they got into the car. [Katy and Orlando] seemed proud to show off their happiness.” No date has been set, yet. The two have been dating for almost a year. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a busy 2017 on the way. Perry will be launching a new world tour beginning in 2017. With the tour, fans can expect to see new music from the media darling. Refinery 29 reported that she was back in the studio, and they were able to catch a glimpse of one of her new songs. Not to be outdone, Orlando Bloom currently has four films in post-production slated to be released in 2017. He is also in the process of filming another. Of course, the biggest movie on the horizon has Bloom reprising his role as Will Turner for the fifth installment of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. With the exception of a teaser trailer very little is known about the movie at this time including the breath of Bloom’s part. Regardless of their 2017, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended the year with a bang. What better way to spend the holiday season than putting smiles on the faces of children who would otherwise spend Christmas away from home. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

