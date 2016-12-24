Keke Palmer Addresses The Bella Thorne And Charlie Puth Situation

Scream Queens star Keke Palmer is not holding back on her feelings about Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth’s short-lived romance. It all started when the two were seen kissing on the beach earlier this week. Charlie assumed Bella was still in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey after she shared photos of herself with the actor and has since ended their fling on social media. Keke Palmer took to social media on Thursday, Dec. 22 to share her input on the pair’s drama. It turns out that the actress is good friends with Bella Thorne. Palmer made it clear that she doesn’t appreciate the fact that Puth, 25, went after Thorne, 19, on social media. As previously reported via Us Weekly, the singer put the former Disney star on blast after he was seen kissing Thorne during their day at the beach on Sunday, Dec. 18. Despite the pair’s PDA, Thorne tweeted that they are not dating. Puth was particularly miffed when Thorne shared a photo of herself and Posey, 25, embracing. “Taking a trip down memory lane,” she captioned the Twitter photo on Wednesday. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer then tweeted. “I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.” Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth in happier times. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart] Palmer, 23, went off on Puth in a series of tweets to defend her friend. “Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore,” she wrote, referencing a recently published article by Paper magazine, in which Thorne speaks out about her relationship with Posey, whom she started dating back in September. “When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time,” the actress explained. “We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.” Then, fans went after Palmer for defending Thorne, reported E! Online. “lmao girl don’t defend her cheater a**,” one wrote. “Don’t be a follower,” Palmer responded. “Cause we both know you don’t know either of them & I do.” Another fan tweeted at Palmer, slamming her for publicly involving herself in Thorne and Puth’s short-lived romance. Keke Palmer doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her friends. [Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images] “Or defend my friend publicly since she’s being attacked,” Palmer retorted. “Cause that’s normal friend s*** lol. Nice try tho.” Thorne has since clarified her relationship status with both Posey and Puth by tweeting a link to the article and stating, “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING [sic] we are friends. The article was written forever ago.” On Friday, Dec. 23, Thorne also noted that Puth should have reached out to her privately instead of telling his friends on social media. She insists that it wasn’t the photos of her Posey and that she posted on social media that got Puth riled up. He was upset when he noticed that interview of her speaking out about her former flame and the paparazzi. “Charlie and I were hanging out…he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter,” she wrote. However, Thorne is not shy when it comes to sharing her personal life on Twitter. When she dated Posey, the two often declared their love for one another and shared photos of them wearing matching hickeys. She also tweeted the following right before the photos of her kissing Puth surfaced on the internet. Was it about her relationship with Posey? I love you but I need another year alone — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 17, 2016 [Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ]

