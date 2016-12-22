Kelly Brook Strips Naked For Calendar Shoot

Kelly Brook just gave her fans one more reasons to look forward to 2017 after posing nude for a calendar shoot. Brook posed while nude in sexy teaser photos of the upcoming calendar which will be available in 2017. A photo from the shoot reveals the beautiful model clad in a white hat and an unbuttoned denim shirt that gave a sneak peek at her well-endowed cleavage and breasts. The steamy photo was taken while she was seated on sandy ground with some wooden blocks and a stone wall behind her. Kelly clearly made the entire photo look good with her spectacular good looks and flawless skin. She had some sand on her derriere but she even made that look sexy. A close look under the denim shirt almost reveals one of her nipples but only just managed to stay in position during the photo shoot. The 37-year-old just sat there looking beautiful for the photo and it certainly makes for an appealing reason to purchase the calendar once it is out. [Image Scott Roth/AP Images] Brook receives overwhelming response on social media Kelly posted the super sexy photo on her Instagram page where she was overwhelmed by a lot of positive responses as some of her 657,000 followers commented about it. People were clearly excited about the photoshoot. She posted an old photo of herself which was captioned “#tbt 20Yrs old” judging by the many compliments that flooded the comment section. “You’re still as pretty as you was back then @iamkb (sic)” one of her fans stated https://www.instagram.com/p/BNv9wdlh_ZD/?taken-by=iamkb&hl=en Brook received a lot of love and admiration on her post but unfortunately her fans will just have to admire her in her photos and on social media because she is already spoken for. She is currently dating Jeremy Parisi who also happens to be a model. The 37-year-old has a lot of photos on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her handsome gentleman. [Image Joel Ryan/AP Images] Brook occasionally posts sexy photos to keep her fans entertained Brook’s Instagram page is full of photos of exotic places so she clearly loves to travel. She makes sure that she posts occasional snaps of herself for example when on holiday at a beach somewhere. One of her recent posts features her in a patterned black and white bikini while striking a yoga pose next to a pool with a big smile on her face. Another photo of Brook from the calendar shoot features her topless while in a see-through white skirt. She chose to kneel down as her pose for this particular photo though she added some more sex appeal by the way she did it and especially the way she looked at the camera. The highlight of the photo was the serious sideboob on display as she tried cupping one of her sizable boobs with her hand. good grief…. blast it, Mrs Ted is bound to see my buying this!!#KellyBrook pic.twitter.com/dPdTVQWkke — Sir Ted Shuttleworth (@TTted) December 18, 2016 The 37-year-old might be featured in the next James Bond film. At least that is the speculation which was aroused by a photo included the “007” logo. What is certain for sure is that her fans will get to see some more juicy photos of the model courtesy of the calendar shoot. The recent photos are just a taste of more to come and judging by their tantalizing nature, the rest of the photos should be sexy enough to make most of her fans drool. The model has clearly been working hard to maintain her body in such good shape. She claims that she loves her curves and that she runs her body like a business. The photos for the calendar shoot are a testament to the sexy curves. Fans will get to see more of Brook especially while naked in the new calendar which will be available in retail outlets

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]

