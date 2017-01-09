Kelly Osbourne Details Ozzy’s Overdose, 'The View' Scandal, And Other Family Secrets In Explosive Tell-All

Kelly Osbourne has never been one to keep her family matters to herself, but she’s revealing them in a big way in her upcoming book, There Is No F**cking Secret: Letters From a Bad*ss Bitch. Osbourne’s book, which is due out April 25, is written as a series of letters and will include chapters on everything from her father Ozzy Osbourne’s intentional drug overdose to an entire manifesto about her vagina. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Kelly writes in detail about Ozzy’s frightening pill binge after he learned that his wife, Sharon, suffered a seizure during her cancer treatments. “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka,” Kelly reveals in her book. Kelly also wrote that Ozzy passed out in the ambulance as it transported Sharon to the hospital and that the EMTs nearly had to call the police when the Black Sabbath frontman got combative. When the ambulance finally got Sharon to the hospital, Ozzy was rushed to a separate room for treatment for a drug overdose and alcohol poisoning. “Dad could not handle the thought of losing mum,” Osbourne wrote. Kelly also revealed that her distraught father sometimes had his personal doctor come to the house and “shoot him up with whatever he wanted while the [doctor’s] son sat in our dining room and played video games.” In her book, Kelly also credits the late Robin Williams for helping to save her mother’s life when she was about to give up on her cancer treatments. “[Robin] climbed into bed with her… He stayed there all afternoon, and throughout the house, you could hear her cackling with laughter,” Osbourne wrote. “Shortly after he left, she told us that she’d decided to go back and finish chemo… Robin Williams helped save mum’s life.” Happy Birthday to my darling @KellyOsbourne A photo posted by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT In an interview with The Wrap, Kelly Osbourne said she also addressed her controversial remark on The View, when she made an insensitive remark about Latinos cleaning future president Donald Trump’s toilet. “That was a very important chapter for me,” Osbourne told The Wrap. “I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever written in my life, because it’s so honest and it’s my opinion and it needed to be addressed. It’s one of the most awful things that ever happened to me in my life.” Kelly Osbourne Trumps Herself http://t.co/AmHSmKXYrC @KellyOsbourne @realDonaldTrump @rosieperezbklyn @TheView @ENews pic.twitter.com/chr4rUNFqR — ZERO Filtered (@ZEROFiltered) August 12, 2015 Kelly told Entertainment Weekly that she still hates herself for making the offensive Latino remark, but that her comment on the live broadcast was misunderstood. “The fact is, I got cut off,” Kelly explained. “I know my true intentions behind it, but like I say in my book, the mistake I made was to fall back on witty sarcasm, and you can’t do that when you’re talking about race, especially in this country. In my way of trying to defend a community of people that I do truly love, I managed to insult an entire race of people in this country. The fact that if you type in ‘Kelly Osbourne’ [into Google], the first thing that comes up is ‘racist’ just kills me.” In addition to her family matters, Kelly Osbourne will detail her experiences with bullying and her struggles with drug abuse when she was a teenager. Kelly’s book will also touch on her teen reality TV fame on MTV’s The Osbournes and her later career as a host on E!’s Fashion Police. Kelly Osbourne previously released the teen self-help book, Fierce, in 2009. Take a look at the video below for more on Kelly Osbourne’s controversial comment on The View. [Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx