Kendall Jenner Strikes A Pose In Red Panty And White Bra

Kendall Jenner stuns in her latest photograph for Love magazine. The model wore a lace white bra giving a glimpse of her nipple with a sexy red panty leaving very little to the imagination. The sexy model was on top of a red dusty car with the words “boys lie” emblazoned on it along with a baseball bat. Rumors that swirled around her relationship with A$AP Rocky could only be sparked further by possibly implying that there may be trouble in paradise with the rumored couple. However the picture in itself could simply be for the shoot and have nothing to do with the two. there’s no crying in baseball A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST Privacy Unlike her sisters Kendall has managed to keep her love life private by not confirming or denying her rumored beaus. She has managed to keep her life under wraps to the extent that she revealed at some point even away from her own parents saying that she was afraid that she may have got into some trouble by revealing she has a boyfriend. A complete three sixty from what we are used to seeing. That is from Kylie with Tyga, to Kim with Kanye. Kendall has been rumored to date Harry Styles, to Nick Jonas to Jordan Clarkson. Apparently being dated for some months but never actually being confirmed. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Even after Selena Gomez accidentally revealed that Kendall might not be on the market there was still no comment. However, by keeping her love life private she leaves an opening for every one to speculate whom she might be with. She has been spotted with fashion-obsessed artist A$AP Rocky on several occasions either snuggling up or simply giggling. The pair have been allegedly seeing each other since August and have traveled quite a bit together spending hours together in various shops. The sultry model has been seen in Paris either shopping or in a nightclub with the “Fashion Killa” artist smiling and showing affection towards one another. She was most recently also seen in A$AP’s video that he shared on his Instagram page. The two have succeeded in giving a little and not saying a lot thus making it more exciting to figure if they are indeed just friends or something more. [Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images] Old school dating Kendall revealed that she likes being pursued rather than actually going up to a guy and asking for his number. She said that she is not necessarily scared of asking a guy out or showing that she likes him she just likes the chase and the feeling of being wanted. “And, the way I see it, if a guy isn’t going to put in the effort and ask me out, then the relationship probably won’t work. It would be a waste of time for me. Call me a little old-fashioned, but it’s just what I like!” ???? A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PST Anxiety Kendall has admitted both on the family’s reality show and her website that she suffers from anxiety and sleep paralysis- which understandably so scares her. Which could be one of the many reasons she keeps her private life exactly that private. Her family is more open about their personal struggles among other things but it is quite recently that Kendall showed that side of her. She admits on her website that it had been a huge hurdle for her and that she is finally learning to cope. “[I] learned that it’s all mental, so I try to prevent anxiety attacks by bringing my mind somewhere else,” she wrote. Strutting runways and posing for magazines internationally means that the Supermodel has to travel by air something that has also given her panic attacks. The model has found coping mechanisms, which indeed is great progress for her. The reality star is currently looking for the new Kendall Jenner. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]