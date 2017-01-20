Kenya Moore And Matt Jordan: ‘RHOA’ Star Reacts To Vandalism And Calls It A Cry For Help

Kenya Moore was shocked and saddened when she learned that Matt Jordan had come on to her property, had vandalized her home once again, and had even smashed the back window of her SUV and had tried to break a door at the back of her home. This was done while she was out of town and Kenya knew exactly who it was. Her security cameras had captured everything and her cousin, who lives nearby, had contacted the police when Matt went on to the property. He wasn’t arrested at the scene, but Moore was shocked to see the damage he had done to her home. And this caused her to seek help from Phaedra Parks, as she didn’t know whether to pursue a restraining order or file charges. According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she doesn’t understand why Matt is acting out and vandalizing her home. It’s not like these damages will convince her to take him back, as she revealed previously on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she didn’t want a violent partner. So when Kenya saw the damage he had done to her home, she was shocked and surprised. Kenya Moore & Matt Jordan’s EXPLOSIVE Fight Turns Physical?! READ MORE: https://t.co/J94Z9vvdnG pic.twitter.com/JR6arP9KMt — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) January 10, 2017 “I felt profound sadness when I saw the damage to my home in person. I was out of town and received an alert from my security. My cousin Che who lives minutes away actually called the police and made a report and sent me photos. It broke my heart. Why does he think damaging my property will get the results he wants from me? What is it that he wants? Love or fear? No woman should have to be subjected to choose between the two,” Kenya Moore explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Of course, Kenya has received much advice about Matt, including from her own father, who always has her back when she needs it. She has also received advice from Cynthia Bailey, as Jordan showed up during Peter Thomas’ club opening and caused problems. And on Sunday’s episode, Kenya Moore decided it was time to get legal advice from Phaedra Parks. At the end of the day, she didn’t file any charges against him. “Matt didn’t do those things to my house to hurt me, the damage was done as a cry for help. Matt is a man whom I had great love for and even though we cannot be together, I felt I can still have compassion for his issues and get him the help he needs,” Kenya Moore continues in her blog, according to Bravo. #KenyaMooreHairCare #RHOA pop up booth #class #elegant #branding pic.twitter.com/UVlTVHQAan — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 16, 2017 After she learned that Matt was the person behind the vandalism, Kenya Moore decided to seek some help from Phaedra Parks. Even though the two ladies don’t always get along, Moore wanted some professional advice from someone who had been through a similar thing. When Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was sentenced to eight years, their marriage turned volatile and she had to do whatever she needed to protect herself. “There is so much I didn’t know, and I felt grateful that she was honest with me about the struggles she has gone through. Of course having children and a marriage is different from a relationship, so there is more at stake. But I was appreciative of her honestly and advice,” Kenya Moore explains after receiving advice and help from Phaedra, according to Bravo. What do you think of Kenya Moore’s decision to speak out about Matt Jordan? Do you think she’s wise to be speaking out about his behavior now, months after it happened? Do you think it could make things worse for her, as he could remember why he was doing those mean things? [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]