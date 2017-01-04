Kenya Moore Dismisses Marlo Hampton On 'WWHL,' Marlo Responds

Viewers may see Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton butting heads as The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 progresses — they’re apparently not friends anymore. During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, Kenya outright dismissed Marlo when she was brought up. During the after-show portion of the talk show, Andy read a tweet that Marlo sent in for Kenya. “Can you ask Kenya if her butt is real because everyone keep saying it’s botched I would like to know the truth?” Considering what Marlo tweeted, it’s no surprise Kenya had a negative reaction. Kenya pretended to not know Marlo. “I don’t know who that is. I really don’t know who that is.” When Andy said that he thought that Kenya and Marlo were friends, Kenya, smiling, continued to deny Marlo. “I don’t know her.” Andy laughed and called Kenya “Mariah,” in reference to singer Mariah Carey’s recent Watch What Happens Live appearance during which she denied knowing several pop stars, including Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. Marlo quickly responded to Kenya’s diss with another tweet. Marlo seemed to accuse Kenya of not being a real friend to her. You know how that goes that Friend word on this show???? I want to know for real though friend or not. https://t.co/klSqUKGVcC — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) January 4, 2017 Earlier, Marlo praised how Erika Girardi, who was the talk show’s other guest on Tuesday night, looked but pointedly didn’t say anything about Kenya. Yassssss @erikajayne looks fabulous on @BravoWWHL — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) January 4, 2017 Had a blast with @theprettymess and @bravoandy in the new #Wwhl studio #thebarbies #rhoa #rhobh A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:32pm PST Marlo Hampton has frequently appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta throughout the seasons as one of the housewives’ friends. First, she was NeNe Leakes’ friend. Marlo even made an appearance on a reunion show, during which she criticized and lashed out at Kim Zolciak as NeNe nervously looked on. Marlo was such good friends with NeNe that she served as her bridesmaid during her 2010 wedding to Gregg Leakes and was subsequently featured on NeNe’s wedding spin-off, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. Yet, the friendship later deteriorated. In one Season 6 episode, Marlo was shown screaming at NeNe after feeling as if she was jealous of her friendship with Kenya Moore, to whom she was getting increasingly close to and who at that time was NeNe’s enemy. NeNe was so angry and frustrated by Marlo that she threw down her filming microphone and walked away. In a March 2014 interview with Essence, NeNe explained that there were bigger issues than Kenya that led to the end of their friendship. “I considered Marlo a friend. She was in my wedding. I supported her when nobody supported her…No one can step in our relationship and break us up if we’re real friends. So, that’s not it. Our stuff is deeper than Kenya Moore. If you watched my wedding show, you saw we had issues there. I felt like Marlo came in and caused a big divide among the girls. From there other things happened…She knows, I know, Cynthia Bailey knows what happened between me and Marlo is way deeper. I wish her the best. I think she has a good heart. I do. I’m not interested in going to the media and bashing someone that I once called a friend. I do wish her the best, but I will never be friends with her again.” During her December 2015 Watch What Happens Live appearance, NeNe Leakes pretended to not know Marlo. “Who?” NeNe replied with a smirk when asked about what she thinks of Sheree Whitfield’s friendship with Marlo. Marlo Hampton Talks NeNe Leakes Feud – Exclusive (VIDEO) https://t.co/0a9J2QOvDz pic.twitter.com/WiAeOdI1j6 — celebritygossip (@ParticleCeleb) March 17, 2016 Meanwhile, Kenya and Marlo’s friendship continued. In November of 2015, Kenya posted a short clip of her and Marlo watching the Season 8 premiere episode together. #mooremanor Vs. #ChateauSheCantPay pic.twitter.com/gklg0kqaoG — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) November 9, 2015 Yet, about three weeks ago, Marlo dissed Kenya. Marlo, in reference to Kenya’s relationship drama with Matt Jordan, wondered why she can’t keep a man longer than a season. I don’t understand how a woman can’t keep a man longer than a season????#rhoa — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) December 12, 2016 Kenya Moore’s fallout with Marlo may be shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta soon. In another tweet, in response to a viewer who tweeted that she misses Marlo on the show, Marlo revealed that she’ll make an appearance on the show in a few weeks. I will be back in a few weeks diva???? https://t.co/ISFLGw5lBk — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) December 13, 2016 Marlo Hampton also teased that her return to the show will be dramatic. You know I won’t disappoint stay tuned ???? https://t.co/W9GtTfw0E9 — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) December 6, 2016 [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

