Kenya Moore Has Special Message For Fans Supporting Her During Matt Jordan Relationship

Kenya Moore may not be the favorite housewife for many, as she’s often talking about the other women behind their backs, she keeps some of the women out of her social circle and she has often shown little respect for her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. But it sounds like some people are surprised that she’s dealing with some serious relationship troubles, as people always saw Moore as a strong woman. On Twitter, Kenya has received plenty of support from people, who don’t like seeing a woman being treated the way she’s been treated by a man. They were shocked and surprised that she put up with so much. According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s thankful for the support she’s received from fans during this time. Even though Kenya has never used the words “abused” or “domestic abuse,” many people feel that she’s a victim of abuse because of the way Matt has treated her. While Jordan has never been physical with her, he has shown his aggressive behavior by kicking down a door in a Mexican hotel, has kicked her garage door down and has been arrested while they have been together. “With that said, I have appreciated the fans and their support, criticism, and prayers for me and Matt. There were so many people rooting for us, because they saw genuine love between us. Our flaws, struggles, and feelings are broadcast to the world, and it’s not always pretty. People can lie, but your eyes do not. Thank you for seeing the truth and speaking on it. This is not the easiest time for me with the holidays upon us, but I wish you all Happy Holidays and thank you for your love,” Kenya Moore wrote in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta after pointing out Matt’s changing behavior. Matt Jordan Accuses Kenya Moore of Manipulating & Feeding Viewers “Lies” on the Recent #RHOA Episode! https://t.co/IDCOQWKReO pic.twitter.com/YV5OADKEhP — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) December 10, 2016 In her Bravo blog, Kenya explains that Matt will say one thing but do another. For example, Moore points out that Jordan is very immature and he’s constantly talking about how he wants respect from Kenya. He wants to be the man for her, but he can’t stop being violent and breaking down property to express his frustrations. As Kenya Moore explains in the blog, she has put her heart, soul and money into the relationship and he just keeps acting immature. Since the two of them haven’t been able to get along, Moore felt that it would be better to bring her father along during their sit-down, while was filmed for The Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday. And in her blog, Moore explains why she wanted her father along for the ride with Jordan. “My dad was only 15 when I was born. He wasn’t in a position to take care of me when my mother wanted to give me up for adoption. Through the years we have struggled as I never understood why we were always at odds or not speaking at all…sometimes for years at a time. Over the last few years I made a concerted effort to repair my relationship with my family. My Dad and I had a heart to heart and for the first time I finally understood his pain. Our relationship has never been better,” Moore explains in her blog, according to Bravo. ‘Stop Lying!’ Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan Exposes All of Her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Fakery! Read More: https://t.co/ppoH42Y4Gi pic.twitter.com/dkWVrNRnqC — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) December 9, 2016 What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about her relationship with Jordan? Are you surprised that so many people have reached out to her in support of her dumping Matt because of his violent ways? Or do you think she’s purposefully putting him in a negative light to make him look bad and violent on national television? [Featured Image Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx