Kenya Moore Pulls Gun: Are Fears Growing After Matt Jordan Is Labeled Dangerous?

Kenya Moore made headlines this past weekend because she pulled a gun on trespassers on her property. Moore shared pictures of herself running down her runway with a gun in her hand, while three people rushed up her long driveway. She was clearly feeling unsafe in her home and she had no problem pulling a gun on them. While some people have given her credit for pulling a gun on her, others thought she overreacted. But maybe Moore had a good reason for feeling threatened in her home, as she had a scary experience with Matt Jordan just months prior. According to a new Radar Online report, Kenya Moore has always said that Matt never did anything physical to her, but on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jordan will show up at an event and get into a physical fight. And during this fight, he will be labeled as a dangerous man. This isn’t the first time that he has done something unpredictable, so many Kenya Moore got a gun so she could feel safe in her home. It sounds like Matt won’t give up on his relationship with Kenya, as he confronts her outside of a night club during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after he kicked in the garage door at her home. While Jordan has never hit her or gotten physical with her, he will show his aggressive side on this upcoming episode. But he won’t hit Kenya Moore. As he walks up to Kenya in the parking lot, she freaks out and asks him to please keep his distance. Moore also calls him dangerous. #RHOA‘s Kenya Moore pulls gun on three trespassers at her home: ‘I have a right to protect myself’ https://t.co/9I8oXHAlWA pic.twitter.com/rRqd811Q08 — People Magazine (@people) January 2, 2017 “This guy walking up is dangerous,” Kenya Moore yells when she sees him approaching, according to Radar Online, adding, “I’m sick of this stupid s**t!” “I want to talk to you,” Matt tells Kenya, who flips out, yelling, “Stop, stop Matt!” A man could then be heard yelling, “He just hit me! He hit me!” It would make sense that Kenya Moore is scared of Matt, as he clearly has a temper. He came to talk to her but he ends up hitting another man, who may just have been trying to help Moore. Jordan has called the Real Housewives of Atlanta star manipulative before, but it sounds like he came with a mission to work things out with her – or just share his true feelings. But when Moore didn’t give him the chance, he became violent. After seeing that Matt can be dangerous as he got violent with another man, it is possible that Kenya felt so scared that she went out and got a gun. Maybe she felt that Jordan could possibly show up at her home uninvited and possibly do something against her. And while Matt wasn’t present when Kenya Moore pulled a gun this past weekend, it sounds like it was wise for her to get one. #RHOA star @KenyaMoore is armed and ready to protect Moore Manor: https://t.co/Ce9yeNvXN4 pic.twitter.com/J51IVSkKMl — The Root (@TheRoot) January 3, 2017 “Kenya advised she could not see out of some of the [security] cameras,” the reporting officer from the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote in a report, which has been shared by Radar Online, adding, “Four of the cameras had obviously been spray painted with a black substance. A ladder was still propped against the residence under two of the lower cameras that has been spray painted with obvious overspray on the side of the wall.” When Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week, she revealed that while they are completely broken up and have no intentions of getting back together, she still feels threatened in some way. And she reveals that she’s following the laws when it comes to protecting herself. “Yeah, you can keep a gun in your house and in your car,” Kenya Moore recently revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her decision to keep a loaded gun in her home, according to Radar Online, adding, “I have a gated property. They went around my gate and went and trespassed. They did so many things that were asking for it, not only to be shot, but an a** whopping. They’re lucky they didn’t get both. You come to my property, I have the right to defend myself.” What do you think of Kenya Moore getting a gun? Do you think Matt’s violent behavior was an influence in her decision to get a gun? [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

