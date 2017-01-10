Kenya Moore Puts Stop To Marlo Hampton’s Return To 'RHOA': 'She Will Never Hold A Peach'

Kenya Moore has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a couple of years now, and people have seen her struggle in business, relationships, and friendships. And yet, Kenya can stand her ground when it comes to other people, including Matt Jordan. The two had a violent outburst on Sunday’s episode, as Jordan traveled to Charlotte to confront Kenya but ended up punching a man. Moore can stand up to anyone on the show, but it sounds like she has no interest in filming the show with Marlo Hampton. Of course, Marlo was never a full-time housewife, but NeNe Leakes did try to get her on the show once. According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she won’t let Hampton back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it sounds like people believe that Marlo would be a horrible fit on the show. It’s no secret that some of the ladies are not exactly fans of Marlo, but it sounds like Kenya has absolutely no interest in filming with the former friend of the wives. #RHOA‘s Kenya Moore pulls gun on three trespassers at her home: ‘I have a right to protect myself’ https://t.co/9I8oXHAlWA pic.twitter.com/rRqd811Q08 — People Magazine (@people) January 2, 2017 “It wouldn’t be a bad idea to give Marlo Hampton a [peach] because we need someone else to come after Kenya Moore besides Matt #RHOA,” one person wrote on Twitter as Marlo made a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to which Moore replied, “She will NEVER hold a peach or get a paycheck.” Of course, Kenya Moore has received some mixed reviews about her role on the show. Some people do like her because she always speaks her mind and is very vocal about what she wants and doesn’t want. But other people don’t like her, and some agree with Matt Jordan that Kenya is manipulative and calculated. And it sounds like some people blame Moore for everything that is happening to her on the show, including the violent behavior that Jordan is currently exhibiting. “People try to look for any and everything to accuse Kenya of. Shxt is petty. I’m sure she didn’t want to be embarrassed on TV,” one person wrote to Kenya Moore about her role on the show, to which Moore replied, “Nobody thinks anymore I get tired of the ignorant hateful people.” Over the past couple of weeks, Kenya Moore has shown viewers a brand new side to her relationship. She’s been very vocal about not wanting to be a violent and aggressive relationship and Matt has really surprised viewers with his random and violent outbursts. And some people really support Moore during this rough time. “Unfortunately they won’t learn. It’s like a trend to just team against you for approval. Keep being yourself, beautiful,” one person wrote to Kenya Moore about her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while another person added about Matt Jordan, “I watch the episode tonight and girlfriend you have got to let that boy go, I’ve been there. Save yourself and your life!” #Exclusive #RHOA Inside The Fallout of Kenya Moore & Marlo Hampton’s Friendship! https://t.co/olRu8ibYwa pic.twitter.com/pxAgK06sfs — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 5, 2017 Some people, however, believe that Kenya may be staging all of the drama for the sake of ratings and may play a role in how the editing goes down. But Moore denied playing a role in the editing or even having power over Bravo in how she’s portrayed. “This Kenya Moore storyline is so forced. He shows up EXACTLY when she does?!?!?! GTFOH #RHOA,” one person wrote to Kenya Moore about how everything with Matt seemed staged, to which Kenya replied, “I don’t edit the g*****n show u slow goon #GTFOH.” What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about Marlo Hampton? Are you surprised that Moore doesn’t want the former friend of the wives on the show? [Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]

