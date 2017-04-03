Kenya Moore Relying On ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars To Move On From Violent Matt Jordan?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has gone through quite the season this year, as she’s dealt with some serious issues. While Kenya felt that she had found love with Matt Jordan last year, she revealed that her relationship had taken a horrible turn when they weren’t filming the show. Back in May of last year, she revealed that he had been violent on a trip to Mexico and he had tried to kick in a hotel door. As it turns out, this incident tainted their relationship and Kenya was never able to move on completely. According to a new Bravo report, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is now hinting that she’s bonding with her co-stars during this Matt Jordan drama. On the show, she pointed out that she was ready to leave the relationship behind and to get a smile on her face again, she went to Kandi Burruss’ restaurant opening. Kenya didn’t exactly open up about her struggles on the show with the ladies, but they know she’s going through quite a bit. But in her blog for the show, Moore revealed that she’s having a hard time dealing with the emotions, as she watches the scenes with Matt again. While she’s emotional in her Bravo blog, Kenya Moore is focusing on her co-stars on social media. The fit from #rhoa and @kandi #olg #oldladygang A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:53am PDT “That scene happened nearly six months ago. It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible,” Kenya Moore explains in her Bravo from last week, sharing that she was in a scary relationship even though Matt never physically hurt her. However, Kenya points out that just because a man doesn’t hit you doesn’t mean he isn’t abusive. Kenya has said that Jordan never hit her, but he has hit a driver in her presence and he has been emotionally and verbally abusive towards her. And she wants to share her story to encourage others to walk away from the relationship. “If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone – but in the same breath begs you to stay with him – RUN. I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse,” Moore explains, sharing that women shouldn’t make excuses for violent partners, according to Bravo. These days, Moore may be relying on Cynthia Bailey to get through her troubles. She has revealed that she got a restraining order against Matt because of his behavior. Apparently, he has been contacting her, even though Kenya wants nothing to do with him. It’s possible that Kenya Moore will explain more about this if she decides to film the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Had a great time at @kandi’s @oldladygang tasting event! The food was awesome… ???? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Y9fhlsBEwO — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) April 3, 2017 “I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago. My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him. I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don’t. I did. I’m done,” Kenya Moore points out in her Bravo blog, revealing that she has moved on from the relationship. What do you think of Kenya Moore possibly relying on her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars? [Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]